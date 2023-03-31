On the eve of a big time recruiting weekend, more names continue to be added to the list

Spring football practice is already halfway over, and though the focus is on developing the current roster, it’s clear the staff is utilizing this time for much more than just that alone. Recruiting visits are taking place frequently, and with limited amount of opportunities left to do so, the coaches are hoping enough goes well that some BOOMS will be in place.

New names being added to this weekend’s guest list

Last weekend was a big one for Ohio State in regard to their recruiting efforts, but this weekend looks to top that one, and Saturday’s events on campus are a big reason as to why. With it being Student Appreciation Day, the Buckeyes are going to have a stellar environment to see the players on the field in action.

With that many high-profile recruits taking in the sights, it bodes well for the coaching staff to keep their momentum going. The guest list is already impressive, but names continue to be added, and that’s certainly no issue with Ryan Day and company as they look to make some lasting impressions.

On Thursday, Florida native Malachi Toney took to his social media to share that he would be in town over the weekend to visit the Buckeyes, and that’s just yet another elite receiver set to be on hand for Brian Hartline. A class of 2026 target, Toney currently attends American Heritage. With the recruiting success Ohio State just had at this prep Florida power, including Brandon Inniss, Toney looks to be the next great Patriot in line to be a real priority for the Buckeyes.

Only a high school freshman, Toney already holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Florida State, and several more. Maybe the most promising aspect for Ohio State this early on is seeing him make the trek on his own dime for an unofficial visit.

With Inniss the Buckeyes clearly have a strong presence at American Heritage and with this being another receiver, you’d automatically assume Hartline will be all over this with no problem. Either way, this trip will keep Ohio State heavily in the mix for a player that looks to be one of the higher ranked ones at his position.

I WILL BE AT THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY THIS WEEKEND — Malachi Toney (@MALACHITONEY2) March 30, 2023

In addition to Toney’s visit, the Buckeyes will also play host this weekend to class of 2025 linebacker prospect Kelvion Riggins when he arrives later today, staying Saturday as well. A 6-foot, 200 pound athlete out of Dallas, Texas, Riggins currently holds offers from nearly 30 schools as only a high school sophomore. Programs like Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Michigan, and plenty of others are in the fold right now, but Ohio State has yet to throw their name into the mix.

This unofficial visit could change the status of Riggins and Ohio State when it comes to landing an offer, but regardless new recruiting force James Laurinaitis will be involved with during his time. Already seeing the benefits of Laurinaitis when it comes to recruiting, the Buckeyes would be wise to keep him near the big time linebacker targets on campus this weekend, and surely that will be the case again on Saturday just as he did last weekend.

It won’t be a surprise to see Riggins leaving with an offer in hand if the visit goes well and these tend to do just that when the staff rolls out the red carpet.

Quick Hits

Arriving in Columbus on Friday, four-star running back target James Peoples has officially started his visit with the Buckeyes that will last through Saturday. The most talked about player lately when it comes to Ohio State recruiting, the running back has seen his name constantly in the news being pegged to end up a Buckeye when he makes his commitment known.

Peoples himself has admitted to having Ohio State as his current frontrunner, and while the staff would love to see him commit while on campus this weekend, he also took to Twitter yesterday to share his upcoming spring and summer visit plans. Maybe this update shows that he’s still wanting to go through the process a bit and see a few more schools before making his choice, but it really does still feel like this is Ohio State’s commitment to lose at this point with how much momentum they have.

It won’t be a surprise to see him join the 2024 class as early as Saturday, but the fortunate aspect here is knowing the Buckeyes are in a great spot whether it happens now or in the summer months.