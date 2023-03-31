Buck Off Podcast: Ohio State’s offensive line, receivers step up in scrimmage, and recruiting updates

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams to to talk about the biggest takeaways from the first Spring scrimmage and the practices that followed.

We start with a discussion about the offensive line. Justin Frye has heaped praise on Carson Hinzmann, so the guys recalibrate their expectations. The conversation then turns to a more holistic look at the offensive line, and why figuring out the five or six offensive linemen definitively competing for jobs is important for the long term strength of the unit.

After that, our discussion turns to the defensive side of the ball. We talk about the impact Davison Igbinosun has already had in the secondary room, and how his ability also creates a higher level competition at the corner position. We also touch on why that is a huge factor for the corners potentially being more successful this season.

To close out the spring talk, we get into our thoughts on the receivers who have taken advantage of Julian Fleming and Emeka Egbuka being out. This turns into a conversation about the freshmen wideouts, and why the injuries to the second year players is bad for their potential outlook in the future.

After that we get into out recruiting segment. This talk gets into all the biggest stories over the last week, and why Ohio State is building a strong base class. In this part of the show, we discuss how Notre Dame lost even more than James Laurinitis when he joined the Buckeye staf,f and why Ohio State is about to get hot on the recruiting trail.

To close out the show, we discuss Major League Baseball’s Opening Day, and why our respective teams will end the year in sad places.

