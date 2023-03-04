LGHL Uncut Podcast: Coach McGuff, Sheldon and Thierry on history-making B1G Tournament comeback

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

The Ohio State women’s basketball team made a habit this season out of coming back to defeat opponents. In the regular season, their best was a 17-point deficit erased against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Then, on Saturday, they outdid themselves, coming out of a 24-point hole to beat the No. 1 team in the conferene and No. 2 team in the country: The Indiana Hoosiers.

After the 79-75 victory, head coach Kevin McGuff and guards Jacy Sheldon and Taylor Thierry spoke with the media about the win.

Up first are Thierry and Sheldon. The two Buckeyes discussed moving on quickly from their big win to focus on the winner of the Maryland Terrapins and Iowa Hawkeyes in the second conferene semifinal. Also, Sheldon discussed returning from injury and how it feels to be back on the court.

For coach McGuff, he shared about the win being something he’s never seen before, what he told the team in the lockerroom that calmed the team’s nerves and what he’ll now miss on Sunday because of the victory.

That and more about the comeback, guard Taylor Mikesell’s limited minutes and the effectiveness of Ohio State’s press in the latest Uncut.

