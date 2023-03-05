LGHL Uncut Podcast: Chris Holtmann, Justice Sueing, Brice Sensabaugh after Ohio State’s loss to MSU

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Following Ohio State’s 84-78 loss to the Michigan State Spartans Saturday afternoon in East Lansing, we were able to speak with Brice Sensabaugh, Justice Sueing, and Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann about the loss. Despite the loss, all three seemed confident and ready for a potentially long week in Chicago.

Sensabaugh started and felt he made poor decisions in the first half and took some questionable shots. He said he took better shots in the second half, and that the team’s toughness and resolve showed when they pushed the Spartans to the final minute despite trailing by 13 at one point.

Sueing echoed Sensabaugh’s confidence in his team’s ability to always stay in a ballgame. He also noted that their defense on the perimeter was lacking at times, while the emotions of Senior Day may have also helped MSU’s confidence.

Holtmann praised Sueing’s game, noting that the senior forward was just shy of a triple-double. He said that the Buckeyes put together “a lot of quality offensive possessions” but that their ball screen defense lagged and allowed the Spartans to hit some shots from the perimeter.

