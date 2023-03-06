Play Like a Girl Podcast: Pick a sport, any sport (as long as it’s spring)

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Jami and Megan talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Welcome back to the Play Like a Girl podcast. Spring is in the air, and Buckeye fans are ready to leave the winter blues behind for good. But before they close the door and wipe their memories of this winter, Jami and Megan have predictions for women’s basketball and men’s ice hockey heading into their respective tournaments, plus forecasts for next year’s men’s basketball team.

Also on the podcast, it’s time to give spring sports their due! The pair will make a hard sell for the oft-forgotten-but-not-so-forgettable spring Buckeyes! With stellar starts from men’s tennis and volleyball, plus a promising women’s softball team and a men’s baseball team that could be turning over a new leaf, choose your fighter to carry you through to football season!

