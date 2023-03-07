Elite Ohio QB to visit Ohio State this week

The college football recruiting dead period has finally come to an end, and with it brings the beginning of spring football. Spring practices will begin this week, and the annual spring game will be right around the corner.

Ryan Day and the Ohio State football coaching staff will be busy preparing this year’s team for the upcoming season, but this will not be the staff’s only focus. As the team takes the field for spring practice, so too will recruits that Ohio State is interested in. The Buckeyes are set to play host to dozens of recruits over the next couple months, and on Monday the team learned a pair of Ohio teammates will be on campus this weekend, including an up-and-coming quarterback.

2026 quarterback Rocco Williams (Pickerington, OH / Pickerington Central) announced on Monday that he will making an unofficial visit to Ohio State today, and he will be accompanied by his trainer, who Buckeye Nation will be very familiar with as it is former star quarterback Braxton Miller.

Like many in the 2026 class, Williams has not yet received a star ranking from 247Sports, and his offer list also reflects this, with offers from Jackson State, Marshall and Campbell. However, the freshman is being recruited by blue-chip programs and he has already made unofficial visits to schools like Alabama, Auburn, West Virginia, Pitt, Michigan and LSU.

Being from the outskirts of Columbus, and that his trainer is Miller, Williams has been on Ohio State’s campus multiple times, and the team is viewed as the early leaders in his recruitment.

Williams will not be making the visit on his own, as he will also be visiting with his teammate, 2025 running back Michael Taylor.

Back at THE Ohio State University tomorrow for an unofficial visit!! #GoBucks #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/fACLh8vqBS — Michael Taylor (@MichaelTayl0r22) March 6, 2023

Taylor is still very early in his recruitment process, being two years away from committing to a school. And while he holds just one official scholarship offer from Kentucky, he is also being recruited by elite-level programs such as Michigan State, Cincinnati, Tennessee, Pitt, Bowling Green, etc. The visit with Ohio State will also not be his first.

The two teammates will not be alone on campus tomorrow as the Buckeyes are prepared to host a handful of other Ohio prospects as well this weekend including their other teammate 2024 three-star running back Sam Williams-Dixon.

Ohio State will be playing host to several recruits what feels like every day for the next two months. Make sure to stay up-to-date with all things Ohio State recruiting with Land-Grant Holy Land.

Quick Hits

College football and basketball have seen each of their sports change for the same reason in the last 12-months — the evolution of the transfer portal. With players rightfully able to earn money in college with Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) and relaxed rules on the transfer portal, college coaches are having to add to their schedules recruiting players who wish to find a new school.

On Monday, Dartmouth forward Dame Adelekun entered the transfer portal. The forward averaged 13.8 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 2.0 blocks, 1.0 steals this season and has already heard from several teams, including Ohio State.