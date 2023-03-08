Our resident streaming expert breaks down how to watch Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Big Ten Tournament, March Madness

Look, we all get it, the Ohio State men’s basketball season hasn’t exactly gone according to plan. While just two months ago, it felt like Chris Holtmann’s Buckeyes had a legitimate shot to win the Big Ten, they enter the conference tournament as the 13th seed, and whether their post-B1G postseason potential is in serious question.

Nonetheless, we are Buckeye fans, so we are inherently gluttons for punishment, so clearly we are going to watch OSU’s game tonight at 6:30 ET against No. 12 Wisconsin. But, you might be curious what the best ways to watch the entire Big Ten Tournament are, and that’s where my day job comes in.

When I’m not #BloggingAboutTheBuckeyes, I am the News Editor for TheStreamable.com and, as you might have guessed, we cover streaming services. So, I’m going to run you through the best options to catch all of the B1G MBB action this week.

How to Watch the 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament

When: Wednesday, March 8 through Sunday, March 12

Wednesday, March 8 through Sunday, March 12 TV: Big Ten Network, CBS, Paramount+

The games taking place on Wednesday through Friday will all air on Big Ten Network with the full complement of pre and postgame shows surrounding the on-court festivities. Then, once the tournament’s final four teams are determined, coverage will switch over to CBS. However, what’s great about that is the fact that you don’t have to have a cable, satellite, or live-streaming subscription to watch those games.

Instead, all you need is a subscription to Paramount+. The Premium tier of the streamer runs $9.99 per month, but comes with a live feed of your local CBS affiliate, so it’s a cheap way to watch basketball, football, or anything broadcast on the Eye Network. But, what makes it even better is that Paramount+ offers a free seven-day trial. So, if you are just interested in the B1G Ten Tournament weekend games, you can check out all three at no cost.

This also applies to the NCAA Tournament, but early on in the Big Dance, CBS won’t air all of the games, so it gets a little more complicated, but more on that in a minute.

Who Has the Best Odds to Win Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Game?

One of the reasons that so many people watch sports is for betting purposes, so if you are trying to map out your B1G Tourney viewing schedule, it would seem to make sense to check in on the odds to win the title according to the DraftKings SportsBook. Unsurprisingly, Purdue leads the way at +145, which means that if you bet $100 on the Boilermakers to cut down the nets in Chicago and they do, then you take home a total of $245 for a $145 profit.

Ohio State and its Wednesday opponent the Wisconsin Badgers are tied for the 12th-best (or third-worst) odds to earn the conference’s automatic bid at +5500, so if you picked up how these odds work from the Purdue example, you will understand that if you put a C-note down on the Bucks or the Badgers to win and somehow in the name of Dr. James Naismeth they pull it off, you would pocket $5,500... but even with that potential windfall, I wouldn’t recommend making that bet.

How to Watch No. 12 Wisconsin vs. No. 13 Ohio State

When: Wednesday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET TV: Big Ten Network

If you have a cable, satellite, or live TV streaming subscription, then you likely already know how you are going to watch tonight’s game and the entire Big Ten Tournament. The majority of the games are on the Big Ten Network, but the semifinals and championship game will air on CBS.

But, if you are looking for ways to watch the entire tournament and March Madness, but don’t currently have a subscription, I will tell you the best options. There are six major live TV streaming services — also known as virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPDs) — they are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Philo, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Because we know that the Big Ten Tournament is on BTN and CBS, the first thing that we want to do is look for a service that has both of those channels on its base package, so you can pay as little as possible. Only three of the services fit that bill: fuboTV, Hulu, and YouTube TV.

Next, let’s look at the free trials. If you are only interested in the Big Ten Tournament and aren’t really invested in the Big Dance, then both Fubo and YouTube would work. The former offers a seven-day free trial, while the latter gives you two weeks; Hulu + Live TV doesn’t offer a free trial.

However, if you — like most sane sports fans — consider the first two days of the NCAA Tournament to be national holidays, then you can cross fuboTV off of your list. That is because March Madness airs across four channels, the aforementioned CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV. Fubo dropped the Turner Networks from its service in 2020 over a carriage dispute, so if a free trial is important to you, YouTube TV is your best bet, especially since it is also the cheapest option at $64.99 per month, after the 14-day trial.

So, I would recommend signing up for YouTube TV as the best streaming option for the Big Ten and NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournaments.

What Are the Odds for the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Game?

Neither the Buckeyes nor the Badgers wanted to be in this position, playing g the opening game of the conference tournament. They are two proud, successful programs that have fallen on hard times this year. However, heading into the postseason, the Buckeyes have won two of three and gave a game effort in East Lansing on Michigan State’s Senior Day.

Wisconsin on the other hand has lost two of three and just narrowly escaped losing to No. 14 seed Minnesota on the final day of the regular season (the Gophers’ only conference win was over the Buckeyes). Therefore, coming into the No. 12 vs. No. 13 matchup in the B1G Tournament, Ohio State is actually favored to win by the DraftKings SportsBook, albeit by the thinnest of margins.

The Buckeyes are favored by a single-point and with a total points line of 131, Vegas is projecting the game to be a Buckeye win of 66-65. The only time that the two teams played this season was on Feb. 2 with Wisconsin winning 65-60. Have the Buckeyes improved by six points in the nearly five weeks? We will find out tonight.

What Is the Schedule for the 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament?

The last bit of viewing information that you could use to plan your Big Ten Tournament viewing schedule is the bracket and the schedule. So... here you go:

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket:

Complete Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Network Broadcast Schedule:

2023 Big Ten Tournament Schedule Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Wednesday, March 8 6:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Big Ten Network 25 Minutes After Game 1 Minnesota vs. Nebraska Big Ten Network Thursday, March 9 12 noon Rutgers vs. Michigan Big Ten Network 25 Minutes After Game 3 Ohio State/Wisconsin Winner vs. Iowa Big Ten Network 6:30 p.m. Penn State vs. Illinois Big Ten Network 25 Minutes After Game 5 Minnesota/Nebraska Winner vs. Maryland Big Ten Network Friday, March 10 12 noon Rutgers/Michigan Winner vs. Purdue Big Ten Network 25 Minutes After Game 7 Game 4 Winner vs. Michigan State Big Ten Network 6:30 p.m. Game 5 Winner vs. Northwestern Big Ten Network 25 Minutes After Game 9 Game 6 Winner vs. Indiana Big Ten Network Saturday, March 11 1 p.m. Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner CBS, Paramount+ Premium 25 Minutes After Game 10 Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner CBS, Paramount+ Premium Sunday, March 12 3:30 p.m. Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner CBS, Paramount+ Premium

