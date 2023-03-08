Bucketheads Podcast Episode 69: The Buckeyes are looking to make history in Chicago

‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

During episode 69 (nice) of our men’s basketball podcast, Connor and Justin dissect the Big Ten Tournament bracket and take their guesses at how far Ohio State will advance. One of our cohosts think the Buckeyes will win a game before bowing out in round two. The other....is a bite more optimistic.

Then they make their picks for a winner, as well as break down which bubble teams will need one win or more to solidify a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Michigan probably needs two wins, while Rutgers may need one — mathematically, this won’t work out for both parties. Wisconsin absolutely needs to beat Ohio State to get into the tournament, and Penn State could use a win against seven-seed Illinois to make sure they’re safe. Will any of these teams make the tournament?

Finally, the guys share some good news about the podcast, which will continue on as advertised into the summer after a brief cancellation scare.

