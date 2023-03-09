Buckeyes land latest member of their 2024 class: in-state lineman Marc Nave

BOOM! Buckeyes land their latest commitment

Every year the offensive line is a priority in recruiting, but landing top targets early on is a major advantage for the coaching staff. Fortunately for Ohio State, it looks like that is the trend right now for position coach Justin Frye. Locking in the commitments of multiple offensive linemen, Wednesday the Buckeyes landed the second player at the position and the fourth member of their 2024 class with the addition of Marc Nave.

An in-state target from Toledo, Nave was just offered by Ohio State at the end of January and made a quick turnaround with his decision to be a Buckeye. A 6-foot-5, 315 pound interior offensive lineman, Nave clearly has the size to play at the next level, and it’s yet another Ohio native along the trenches that is staying home for his college career. The No. 520 player nationally, Nave is the 28th best player at his position and the 18th best player in Ohio per the 247Sports Composite for the 2024 class.

A three-star, the ranking may not look that impressive to Ohio State fans that are used to seeing the typical four and five-star statuses, but Nave is a player that fits the bill and is due for a rankings boost. At 20 offers to his name, Nave chose Ohio State over the likes of Auburn, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Missouri, Pitt, and several others. Regardless of the ranking and list of offers though, the Buckeyes are thrilled to have his commitment, and believe he has every chance to be great at the next level.

With a few more spots up for grabs, it will be interesting to see if the in-state 2024 linemen are who fills out the rest of the class. If so, that will make two classes in a row where the bulk of commitments are right within the state borders. Ohio can certainly produce linemen, and now the Buckeyes need to continue their development and build up the trenches with more talent and certainly more depth.

Quick Hits

While most of the news yesterday surrounded the commitment of the previously mentioned Nave, the Buckeyes also received a preferred walk-on commitment for their 2023 class from Ryan Rudzinski. Another in-state prospect, Rudzinski is no stranger to Ohio State as the son of former Buckeye Jerry Rudzinski, who played linebacker during his collegiate career.

While he may be unranked via his 247Sports profile, he still holds a three-star status and has the size many programs would love to have. A safety, Rudzinski is a 6-foot-4, 190 pound athlete that at the very least will add depth to the secondary and his lineage points to him being able to hold his own for the long haul.

With spring practice now underway, the coaching staff is going to be just as busy with recruiting as they are with developing the current roster. Hosting top prospects every chance they can get, these next few weeks are going to play a big role for the Buckeyes and their efforts to make lasting impressions on those who come to campus.

Fortunately, all seems to be in their favor as social media is being littered with visitors raving about their time in the facility and taking in all the program has to offer. Surely much of the same is to follow.

Later today, in-state 2025 athlete Jackson Wiley will be on site to see the Buckeyes. Though he’s making the short trek from Lewis Center, Ohio, Wiley is another youngster worth watching as his recruitment continues to pick up. Kentucky and Toledo are the two schools to have offered already, but with his talent and profile becoming more relevant, the domino effect of more schools to join the offer ranks shouldn’t take much longer.

Today is a step towards Ohio State being one of those schools as they continue to grow the relationship and keep in contact.