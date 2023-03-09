Land-Grant Uncut Podcast: Knowles confirms Sawyer won’t play Jack; Day updates QB battle

Throughout the year, the Land-Grant Podcast Network will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode, we’ve got uncut audio from the press conference kicking off the Ohio State football team’s 2023 spring practice. Following the first practice, the first 30 minutes of which was open to the media, head coach Ryan Day answered questions about his plans for his team over the next five weeks. He provided updates on the quarterback battle between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown while also discussing his plans and expectations for other players.

Then, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles took to the podium to provide further insight into the guys on his side of the ball. The biggest news from his session was the announcement that Jack Sawyer will exclusively play defensive end this season, instead of playing the DE/linebacker hybrid Jack position.

You can watch the full press conference on the official Ohio State athletics website.

Contact Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt