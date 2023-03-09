How to Watch Ohio State-Iowa 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament game

The first half of Wednesday’s opening round Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament game between No. 13 Ohio State and No. 12 Wisconsin was incredibly exciting for Buckeye fans. The second half... much less so. Nonetheless, Chris Holtmann’s squad held on for 65-57 victory that moves them into the second round of the tournament against the high-scoring No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday.

The two teams have split their matchups this season, both winning by considerable margins at home. While the Hawkeyes’ season has obviously been better than that of the Buckeyes, according to the DraftKings SportsBook, it is still just a one-possession contest. The fifth-seeded Hawks are currently favored by just three points in the game that will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET.

Since the game will tip off right around the time when you are likely to hit the mid-afternoon, post-lunch energy lull, we’ll run through everything you need to know to watch and get fully invested (where such practices are legal, of course) in the B1G action.

How to Watch No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 13 Ohio State

When: Thursday, March 9 at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 9 at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET TV: Big Ten Network

As I mentioned in yesterday’s Big Ten Tournament How to Watch article, my day job is as the news editor for TheStreamable.com, which, as you might have guessed, covers streaming services of all forms and fashions. So, I have taken that industry insider knowledge and waded through the live TV streaming service options to narrow down the myriad options for the best bet to watch not only the B1G Tournament but the Big Dance as well.

For both price, its two-week free trial, collection of channels, and its general superior user experience, I recommend signing up for YouTube TV if you need a streaming option in order to watch the Big Ten and NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournaments. When it comes to March Madness, sports-focused streaming service fuboTV does not carry the Turner Networks, so it misses out on any early-round game broadcast on TBS, TNT, or TruTV so that one is out. Ditto for Sling TV, which is considerably cheaper than the alternatives, but depending on which subscription option you choose, doesn’t have all of the channels covering games.

DIRECTV STREAM will have all of the networks you need to watch postseason basketball but is considerably more expensive than YouTube TV. Then there’s Hulu + Live TV. The Disney-owned service does provide the extra bonus of including the Disney Bundle, so you essentially get Disney+ and ESPN+ for free, but it has no free trial, and as many Ohio State fans found out last night, it can run into some technical issues:

Hulu does not do live sports apparently https://t.co/2Uzmxx414M — Bucketheads (@BucketheadsLGHL) March 9, 2023

Keep in mind, if the Buckeyes do somehow beat Iowa this afternoon and then Michigan State on Friday, Saturday’s semifinal game will move from the Big Ten Network to CBS. Therefore, if you are looking for a streaming option for the weekend games, you can go with the Paramount+ Premium tier, which offers a 30-day free trial. So, not only can you watch the Big Ten semifinals and championship game, but you can get all of the CBS Big Dance action for free as well.

What Are the Odds for the Ohio State vs. Iowa Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Game?

Ohio State’s 93-77 victory in Columbus over Iowa on Jan. 21 was the only win that the team had in a 15-game stretch; a run of losses that also included the 92-75 defeat on Feb. 16 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Two very similar scores, two very different outcomes.

When DraftKings SportsBook first put the odds out for the second-round B1G matchup, Iowa was only favored by two points, but that has increased by a free throw and the Hawkeyes are now three-point favorites. The total points projection has also changed as it has come down from 156.5 points to 154.

That means that the book and bettors are projecting a game somewhere in the 78-75 range. Ohio State’s moneyline is at +120 while Iowa’s is at -140. That means that if you bet $100 on the Buckeyes to win straight-up and they do, you will pocket $220 for a $120 profit. However, if you want to win $100 while betting on the Hawkeyes, you will need to put up $140 to do so.

The book also has a full complement of player and game prop bets available, including scoring totals. Brice Sensabaugh had somewhat of a rough go of it against Wisconsin last night, shooting only 4-of-10 from the field for nine points — although he did have 11 rebounds. Despite that, DraftKings has him set to go for 16.5 points this afternoon, with fellow freshman Bruce Thornton and senior Justice Sueing also in double-figures.

If you want a more complete breakdown of the action coming up in this afternoon’s game, check out our full game preview, which includes stats, analytics, and our official prediction for the outcome.

What Is the Schedule for the 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament?

The last bit of information that you will need to enjoy Thursday’s Big Ten Tournament action is the bracket and the schedule, and you’re in luck, I’ve got that right here for you.

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket:

Complete Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Network Broadcast Schedule:

2023 Big Ten Tournament Schedule Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Wednesday, March 8 6:30 p.m. Ohio State (65) vs. Wisconsin (57) Big Ten Network 25 Minutes After Game 1 Minnesota (78) vs. Nebraska (75) Big Ten Network Thursday, March 9 12 noon Rutgers vs. Michigan Big Ten Network 25 Minutes After Game 3 Ohio State vs. Iowa Big Ten Network 6:30 p.m. Penn State vs. Illinois Big Ten Network 25 Minutes After Game 5 Minnesota vs. Maryland Big Ten Network Friday, March 10 12 noon Rutgers/Michigan Winner vs. Purdue Big Ten Network 25 Minutes After Game 7 Game 4 Winner vs. Michigan State Big Ten Network 6:30 p.m. Game 5 Winner vs. Northwestern Big Ten Network 25 Minutes After Game 9 Game 6 Winner vs. Indiana Big Ten Network Saturday, March 11 1 p.m. Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner CBS, Paramount+ Premium 25 Minutes After Game 10 Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner CBS, Paramount+ Premium Sunday, March 12 3:30 p.m. Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner CBS, Paramount+ Premium

