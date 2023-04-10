Ohio State makes the cut for top in-state player in 2024

It was another big recruiting weekend for Ohio State, headlined by the addition of 2024 quarterback Air Noland. The Buckeyes have virtually cleaned up across the board at all the skill positions in this cycle, with Noland joining a pair of five-star receivers in Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham in addition to high four-star running back James Peoples.

They still need to add along the offensive line and will almost certainly bring in another RB and receiver, but it is time to flip the attention to the defense. This past weekend provided good news on that front as well, as Ohio State made the cut for one of their top targets at the cornerback position while seeing positive attention from a handful of others in the wake of Noland’s big commitment.

Scott lists Buckeyes among top schools

Ohio State has made it now secret who their top targets are to try and help replenish the cornerbacks room, and they don’t have to travel very far to find them. We are of course referring to Ohio’s own Aaron Scott and Bryce West. It is very fortunate for the Buckeyes and position coach Tim Walton that two of the top corners in the country reside in the program’s own backyard, and by all accounts things continue to trend well for OSU to land both.

This weekend, Scott — the higher rated of the pair by 247Sports — released his top schools list, trimming his offer sheet down from over 30 to an even dozen. Ohio State, as expected, made the cut, joining a list of other top tier programs including the likes of Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, USC and others.

HAPPY EASTER , Til see was 12 pic.twitter.com/yqQiZvixBr — Aaron Scott JR (@AaronScottJr1) April 9, 2023

Scott is the No. 1 player in Ohio and the No. 36 overall player in the class, ranking as the No. 4 player at his position by 247Sports’ rankings. The Springfield native stands at 6-foot, 170 pounds, and is a multi-sport athlete, competing in both track and field and basketball in addition to his efforts on the gridiron. The Buckeyes currently own both of the Crystal Ball predictions for Scott, with the two coming near the end of 2022, and momentum continues to look to favor the scarlet and gray.

When it comes to West, he was one of the many other prospects this weekend who reacted to the commitment of Noland on social media. The No. 1 player in Ohio and No. 49 player overall on the 247Sports Composite, the Glenville product currently holds three Crystal Balls in favor of Ohio State, including one from just this past weekend from Kentucky insider Josh Edwards.

West wasn’t the only prospect with a reaction to the latest Ohio State commitment, as a handful of others made it known on social media that they see what the Buckeyes are building in this 2024 class that now ranks No. 4 in the country.

As if Brian Hartline needs anymore juice on the recruiting trail, five-star WR Joshisa Trader was one of the others to throw the eyeball emojis towards the decision of what would be his potential future quarterback if he came to Columbus. The No. 1 athlete and No. 18 overall player on the 247Sports Composite is currently Crystal Ball’d to Miami, but you can never count out Hartline for any wide receiver in the country.

In addition to Trader, one of the other big names to react to the Noland news was five-star edge rusher Colin Simmons. The Texas native currently ranks as the No. 1 EDGE and the No. 3 player overall in the 2024 class, and holds a whopping 45-plus offers thus far. While Simmons is projected to land at LSU right now, Ohio State has had more than its fair share of success landing players out of the Lone Star State. It also doesn’t hurt that Simmons attends the same high school as current Buckeye freshman Omari Abor.

https://t.co/6x7GuLp2Ez — Colin Simmons ✍ Call Me D1 ‍♂️ (@ColinSimmons__) April 9, 2023

Quick Hits

While we’re on the topic of defensive ends, Ohio State is set to host a big name at the spot when Booker Pickett Jr. comes to town for the annual spring game. The 6-foot-3, 300 pound edge rusher is the No. 6 player at his position and the No. 89 overall prospect in the class, Larry Johnson (and area recruiter Tony Alford) would love to snag the four-star edge rusher out of Tampa.