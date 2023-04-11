Softball: Bucks take series from Rutgers, Mid-season check-in

What a weekend for the Buckeyes! They ended up taking two of three from the Scarlet Knights in an exciting extra-innings game on Easter Sunday. We’ll take you through that game, and also give you a middle of the season update on how the team is doing overall.

Game Recap

It took nine innings, but Ohio State came out on top Sunday. Emily Ruck got the start for the Bucks and neither team scored until the third inning. Ruck gave up a two-run home run to give Rutgers the lead, but her offense came right back in the fourth with two runs of their own.

Third baseman Destinee Noury hit a RBI double and left fielder Jaycee Ruberti singled to score McKenzie Bump, who pinch ran for Noury, to tie the game. Ohio State took the lead in the sixth with another RBI hit from Noury, this time a single.

The excitement came in the seventh inning. With two outs and two runners on, Rutgers scored the tying run by way of a fielder’s choice, and then a fielding error by shortstop Kami Kortokrax. So, to extras it was...

It remained tied until the bottom of the ninth, where Kortokrax redeemed herself. Melina Wilkison tripled, then Kortokrax singled to left field to drive her in and give the Buckeyes the series win!

Keep in mind, Ruck pitched the entirety of the nine innings played, only giving up three runs on five hits, walking eight and striking out three. Her season ERA is 3.44.

Season Updates

Ohio State is 23-13 on the season with a 4-5 Big Ten record.

The Buckeyes’ offense, which averages 5.6 runs per game, has six everyday starters batting .300 or better.

At the top of the pack is Melina Wilkison, who is batting .410 on the season with 23 extra base hits, including six triples and 10 doubles.

Second baseman Kaitlyn Farley checks in with a .341 average and 22 RBI.

Sam Hackenbracht (.323, six doubles, 17 RBI), Jaycee Ruberti (.320, 12 RBI), Kami Kortokrax (.319, 11 doubles) and Mariah Rodriguez (.306, 15 RBI) are the other .300+ starters.

As a team, Ohio State’s .309 average is third-best in the Big Ten, as is its .488 slugging percentage.

The Buckeyes 15 triples are the most in the conference. The team’s total of 125 strikeouts offensively are the lowest in the conference.

As for pitching, the team has relied on the junior duo of Allison Smith and Emily Ruck. Smith is 11-8 with a 2.96 ERA and 147 strikeouts, the second-most in the conference.

The Buckeyes are back at it today with a doubleheader at Penn State. The first game starts at 4 p.m. and both games will be streamed on BTN+.