Ohio State offers 2024 four-star WR

The Ohio State football team has been dominating the recruiting headlines as of late. This past weekend, the Buckeyes earned a commitment from 2024 four-star quarterback Air Noland. The addition of Noland sets Ohio State’s 2024 recruiting class at nine total verbal commitments, good enough for No. 4 in the country.

Don’t expect things to slow down anytime soon either, as the Buckeyes are entering Spring Game week. This coming Saturday will be the biggest recruiting weekend for Ohio State this spring. A large amount of former and future Buckeyes will be on hand to watch the current Buckeyes take the field for the Spring Game.

With recruiting at the forefront of Ohio State’s focus, the Buckeyes made headlines again, Monday.

Ohio State offers four-star WR

Ohio State is once again building an elite haul at the wide receiver position for its 2024 class. The Buckeyes already hold verbal commitments from the No. 1 WR Jeremiah Smith and the No. 5 WR Mylan Graham and they are looking to add to the prolific duo.

The Buckeyes are heavily involved with multiple, still-available WR’s in the 2024 class, and on Monday they extended an official scholarship to four-star WR Keylen Adams.

blessed to receive an offer from THE Ohio State University #Zone6 pic.twitter.com/A0wvnOyFSS — Keylen “Brodie” Adams (@brodie3x) April 10, 2023

Adams was on hand this past weekend for an unofficial visit and with the above news, the visit went as well as possible. However, the Buckeyes are not alone in his recruitment and have some difficult competition if they want to earn a commitment from him. Adams has already previously made unofficial visits with Penn State, Miami and Virginia Tech and has seen an uptick in contact from Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M.

Ohio State will look to continue recruiting Adams, but will likely need to get him back on campus for an official visit if it is going to land him.

The Buckeyes are going to be able to be picky at WR for the remainder of the 2024 recruiting cycle, and as was previously mentioned are heavily involved in recruiting battles for other blue-chip WR’s — and are finalists for four-star Jeremiah McClellan. Either Adams or McClellan would make for an excellent pairing with Smith and Graham and if Ohio State can somehow get both, it may be the program’s best haul at the position - and that is saying a lot.

Quick Hits

Ohio State made the cut for 2024 three-star defensive lineman Jayden Jackson on Monday. Alongside Ohio State, Jackson included Texas, Miami, Auburn, Florida, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Colorado in his top 12 schools. Jackson may only be a three-star prospect, but he has seen his recruitment take off as of late, and it is evident by the caliber of programs in his top schools list.

Truly grateful for all the opportunities I’ve been blessed with. Thank You to all the coaches that have shown love and recruited me. I have selected my top 12. pic.twitter.com/uEavy2QaMo — Jayden Jackson (@JaydenJackson65) April 10, 2023

Ohio State’s women’s basketball team earned a commitment from 2024 wing Seini Hicks out of Cincinnati on Monday. Hicks is the sister of 2026 Ohio State wide-receiver target Chris Henry Jr.