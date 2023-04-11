I-70 Football Show: Michigan and Ohio State battle for recruiting supremacy

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show, we talk about all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will catch you up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players you should be paying attention to next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

March and the first two weeks of April have brought significant recruiting wins for Ohio State and Michigan. Over the last month, Michigan has landed four — recruits including two from Ohio — and a five-star quarterback.

Jordan Marshall, the No. 91-ranked recruit in the 2024 class, committed to Michigan, making him the first top-100 recruit in the state of Ohio to commit to Michigan since 2013. Michigan followed this up by landing a low-rated Ohio offensive tackle, and finally secured the commitment of five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis who has flirted with a Michigan commitment for almost a year.

After much worry about Michigan passing Ohio State in recruiting, the Buckeyes started heating up, landing five-star wide receiver and No. 27 ranked Mylan Graham, the No. 69 overall prospect in running back James Peoples, and No. 84 overall prospect in quarterback Air Noland.

Jordan and Dante discuss the recent run of recruiting by these two programs, and consider if the Twitterverse is overreacting to the last month in recruiting. The guys agree that Ohio State is not dead just because Michigan landed a highly-rated running back. Michigan has improved its recruiting so far this class, but it does not reflect on Ohio State. More so a reflection of Michigan’s recent success and commitment to recruiting.

Recruiting is the lifeblood of a program, but NFL Draft success is what keeps recruits interested in your program. The Big Ten has twenty-two players in The Athletics consensus top 100, 25 if you include USC and UCLA. There is a major flaw in the ranking as two star players were left out of the top 100.

Lastly, the guys talk a little NBA! The 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class is one of the best collections of talent! But does the Basketball Hall of Fame need to put more effort into the notification of acceptance into the hall?

Connect with us on Twitter:

Jordan: @JordanW330

Dante: @DanteM10216