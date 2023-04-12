Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Bravely making NFL comps for Stroud, Smith-Njigba, other Ohio State draftees

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they cover Ohio State football, basketball, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

The Hangout boys are back... Different ones, though. On this triumphant return episode of Hangout in the Holy Land, Josh Dooley is joined by new co-host Chuck Holmes as they dive into recent moves on the recruiting trail and wonder aloud when (or whether) Ohio State will pick up commitments on the defensive side of the ball.

The guys then pivot to NFL Draft talk, boldly making player comps for Buckeyes slated to be taken during the first few rounds. Is C.J. Stroud more of a Jared Goff-type, or a future Hall of Famer? And does JSN have a Cooper Kupp-level ceiling?

Gather round the ol’ podcast machine and listen to these NFL comps which are guaranteed to be proven accurate.

Then make sure to like, rate, review, and subscribe to the podcast! And as always, Go Bucks!

Connect with Josh Dooley

Twitter: @jdooleybuckeye

Connect with Chuck Holmes

Twitter: @ctholmes3