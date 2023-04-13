Bucketheads Podcast: Jamison Battle is a Buckeye; what’s up with Tanner Holden?

‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

For episode 73 of Bucketheads, Connor and Justin run down all of the roster changes and moves that have yet to happen for Ohio State. Multiple transfer guards, such as ECU’s Javon Small, are interested in potentially being a Buckeye. The issue is, until we get some clarity from the guys currently on the team, there may not be space.

The guys spent some time discussing Jamison Battle’s inter-conference transfer from Minnesota to Ohio State, and why it looks like a perfect match on the surface. Where is the floor and ceiling for the lefty gunslinger? What can Ohio State fans expect?

They close with a discussion about five-star forward and former (current?) Ohio State recruit Mackenzie Mgbako, who recently re-opened his recruitment. Could it happen? Sure! But is it likely, or reasonable, given who the Buckeyes were trying to add via transfer before Mgbako made the announcement? Not really.

