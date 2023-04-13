Buckeyes offer 2025 Florida linebacker, make the cut for a top 2024 cornerback target

Buckeyes offer 2025 Florida native linebacker

The linebacker position at Ohio State has really caught some momentum lately on the recruiting trail, and make no mistake about it, James Laurinaitis is a major reason as to why. Dominating the recruitment of recent commit Payton Pierce, Laurinaitis is proving to be worth his weight in gold when it comes to recruiting, and certainly the idea here is to keep it moving in their favor.

Though he’s limited to being on-campus, you wouldn’t be able to tell. This coming weekend he will be needed in full force yet again to show why Ohio State is the place to be not only for linebackers, but many of the top defensive targets that will be in Columbus for the conclusion of spring football.

Hoping to see the linebacker momentum continue beyond just the 2024 class, the Buckeyes were active with the position when they offered their latest prospect in 2025. Florida native Tarvos Alford took to Twitter to share the latest news in his recruitment and was thrilled to do so. A 6-foot-2, 195 athlete, Alford is not currently ranked by the 247Sports, but with 15 offers to his name already, the current high school sophomore has plenty of time to see his stock rise.

Programs such as Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, Penn State, and several others are some of his more notable offers in hand, but with Ohio State now entering the mix, that could cause somewhat of a domino effect for other top schools to throw their name into consideration. At any rate, this is the next name in line to pay attention to moving forward as Ohio State leans on both Laurinaitis and coordinator Jim Knowles to bring in elite level linebackers who can continue to improve this defense in the near future.

Ohio State still in it for four-star cornerback

There may not be a position in Ohio State’s 2024 recruiting class more interesting than cornerback. Knowing they need to land at the very least three guys this cycle, the Buckeyes have to continue putting in relentless efforts with all of their top targets. Sure, in-state stars such as Bryce West and Aaron Scott see majority of the attention and are thought to be two of the guys that will end up in this class, but the staff knows they need to stay after it with these two guys no matter where they’re from, and that goes for every corner on their board being a real position of need.

Several names come to mind when talking about other potential pickups for the Buckeyes, and that’s certainly a good thing that they’re in the mix for many of them. Yesterday, Ohio State received more good news when they made the cut for another top cornerback as he trimmed his offer list down to a final five schools. Texas native Corian Gipson took to his social media to release the latest update in his recruitment, and his finalists included Clemson, Texas, TCU, Alabama, and Ohio State.

A 6-foot, 170 pound athlete, Gipson is currently the No. 61 player nationally and the seventh ranked corner in the class per the 247Sports Composite. At nearly 40 offers to his name too, getting down to a top five is pretty serious considering the list of other big time programs he is no longer including. The Buckeyes as mentioned have more than a few guys they’re in on and this is another elite player that they’d love to see join the fold.

Without any Crystal Ball predictions it’s tough to say who the odds on favorite is right now, but knowing how well Ohio State has done in Texas with cornerbacks over the years, maybe they can win this one in the end.

Quick Hits

With the transfer portal set to re-open again, one name that was linked to Ohio State was former Maryland defensive tackle Anthony “Tank” Booker. A Cincinnati, Ohio native who played his prep football at Winton Woods, the thought here was with his entrance to the portal, the Buckeyes would certainly be in the mix. Though they were a finalist for him, Tank released on Wednesday his commitment to Arkansas.

It was just last week that Tank included Ohio State in his top five with South Carolina, Purdue, and Texas A&M, but with Arkansas the pick here it’s probably logical to bet that the Buckeyes won’t add another defensive addition to the roster for 2023. Maybe or maybe not a loss for the Buckeyes, this is still a name that had the interest of several who is now off the board.