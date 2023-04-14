Another linebacker in the 2025 class grabs an Ohio State offer, California lineman makes plans to be in Columbus this weekend

It’s a busy weekend for Ohio State’s football program, and the coaching staff especially. Kicking off the coaches clinic on Thursday, the Buckeyes will be hosting mainly high school coaches from all over the country tonight as well and into Saturday morning. However, the main event is this weekend’s annual spring game to cap off the last few weeks of practice, and that will have all of the staff’s attention for more than just a few reasons for sure.

Staying healthy in the scrimmage will be atop of the list, but getting in good work as they continue developing for the 2023 season is right there as well among the more important aspects to Saturday. In addition, recruiting will be at the forefront of the coaching staff’s minds after the game, as the amount of high-profile talent making visits to see the program is almost too many to count.

It’s been one heck of a spring, and Saturday should be no different.

Buckeyes stay after the linebacker position in 2025

Ohio State is staying busy with linebacker recruiting. Like Wednesday of this week, the Buckeyes were active once again on Thursday with another new offer out to an LB in the 2025 class. Clearly emphasizing the need to really reload the stables in the next couple of cycles, both Jim Knowles and James Laurinaitis seem to be in full evaluation mode, so the offers may continue to keep coming. Fortunately, the momentum surrounding the position has been nothing but positive, and that’s in large part because of the time spent here.

On the receiving end, Virginia native Brett Clatterbaugh took to Twitter to share the news that he now owns an Ohio State offer. A 6-foot-2, 220 pound athlete, Clatterbaugh currently does not hold a 247Sports ranking, but with double-digit offers this soon into his recruiting process, it’s easy to see why the Buckeyes were the next in line and felt the need to pull the trigger.

Ohio State being one of the bigger offers on his list, the Buckeyes are also joined by the likes of Wisconsin, Penn State, Virginia, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, among others. Knowing full well how successful Laurinaitis has been when it comes to recruiting players on campus, it’s now going to be a goal for the staff to get Clatterbaugh to Columbus to see not only the inside of the program, but of course to also see what the chatter is all about when it comes to being recruited by a former Ohio State great at the position.

Spring game = loaded guest list of recruits

It’s been impressive to see the loaded guest lists for the past few weekends at Ohio State. The last two weeks have been nothing but kind to the Buckeyes’ 2024 class, and this weekend marks the last big opportunity before the summer months to play host to many of their top targets.

Big time players in the current and future cycles will be in attendance to see Ohio Statetake the field, and while the spring game is more of just a glorified touch football scrimmage, the environment and everything this weekend entails should mean more positive vibes.

Taking a look at all of the names that popped up this week that have shared their visit plans, there’s another addition that was added Thursday.

2025 offensive lineman and California native Maki Stewart will be on hand to take in this weekend’s festivities. A 6-foot-6, 290 pound offensive tackle prospect, Stewart currently holds nine offers from the likes of Florida State, Utah, South Carolina, Arizona, and a handful of others. Without an Ohio State offer to date, this weekend could be a step in that direction, as Stewart coming that far on his own dime certainly shows his interest in all the Buckeyes have to offer.

Offensive line in the 2024 class is shaping up fairly well, with only a couple of spots up for grabs, but 2025 will be like every other recruiting cycle where the trenches stay as a top priority for the Buckeyes to reach their ultimate goal. Building these relationships early and often with young players only bodes well for decisions down the road.