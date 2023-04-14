Buck Off Podcast: Spring Game preview, a new collective, and hot on the recruiting trail

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams to to discuss Ohio State’s Spring Game and biggest storylines surrounding the annual matchup of Buckeyes.

We start the show with a discussion about the injury to Devin Brown’s hand taking a lot of steam out of the largest story entering the game, this leads to a discussion about the actual importance of the Spring game when evaluating players. After that we discuss the positions we’ll be watching the closest which includes the offensive line and defensive backs.

After that, our discussion turns what we can learn about from players who might not play this season, but are getting on the field due to injuries. This conversation discusses future position battles including the one between the young receivers. Lastly, in the Spring preview we talk about Brian Hartline calling plays and why we’ll learn very little about what it will look like in Spring.

Continuing on after the break, we turn our attention to the new collective getting involved with the Ohio State athletic programs. We don’t want to sell it as it should be up for you to decide where you donate money, but we get into the perks that come with some of the tiers. We also discuss why this collective is the most sustainable model for future success in the program.

After that our show closes out with the Buckeyes on a recruiting and how the Big Ten’s new commissioner is decent.

Connect with the Show:

Twitter: @BuckOffPod

Connect with Chris Renne:

Twitter: @ChrisRenneCFB

Connect with Jordan Williams

Twitter: @JordanW330