Ohio State currently has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country

There may not be a hotter team in the nation than Ohio State when it comes to college football recruiting. Since the turn of the month, the Buckeyes have earned verbal commitments from six of the nation’s top recruits, including a pair that committed this past weekend following the Spring Game.

The Buckeyes now hold 12 commitments in the class, and since April Ohio State has seen five-star wide receiver Mylan Graham, four-star quarterback Air Noland, four-star running back James Peoples, four-star linebacker Payton Pierce, four-star tight end Max LeBlanc, and three-star running back Sam Williams-Dixon all commit to the team.

The weekend additions of both LeBlanc and Williams-Dixon put the Buckeyes at the No. 2 position in the recruiting rankings, trailing only Georgia by 13 points. This didn’t last long though, as the Bulldogs saw five-star tight end Landen Thomas decommit from the team in favor of Florida State. The end result is Ohio State sitting atop the 247Sports’ national rankings and the On3.com recruiting rankings — albeit narrowly.

Ohio State now has the No. 1 overall class in the On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings



Ohio State now has the No. 1 overall class in the On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings

However, Ohio State will not be able to hold onto the top spot without adding more talent to the class, and the way the current recruits are acting a commitment may not be too far off.

It's gotta be an exciting time to be apart of #BuckeyeNation ! More to come…
— Deontae Armstrong (@DeonArmstrong30) April 17, 2023

They don't even know what we got in store for em bro… ‼️
— Devontae Armstrong (@Devontae_440) April 17, 2023

There is no indication who the next commitment could be in the 2024 class, but the Buckeyes have seen their stock increase lately with recruits such as five-star cornerback Charles Lester III, four-star defensive end Booker Pickett Jr., four-star cornerback Corian Gipson and three-star defensive end Darien Mayo. For what it is worth, the Buckeyes are also picking up steam for multiple 2025 recruits as well.

Basketball transfer BOOM!

The Ohio State football team is not the only one gaining recruiting momentum, as the men’s basketball Buckeyes are also producing recruiting wins. On Monday, the Buckeyes earned a transfer commitment from former Baylor shooting guard Dale Bonner.

Bonner, who played high school ball for Shaker Heights in Cleveland Ohio, originally played college basketball at the Division II level with Fairmont State. Bonner was unranked coming out of high school and redshirted his freshman year. However, he did not let this adversity get him down.

Instead, Bonner went on to average 17.8 points per game as a redshirt freshman before transferring to Baylor to play at the Division I level. At Baylor, his offensive statistics dropped, as he mainly came off the bench for depth at guard. However, he remained consistent from behind the three-point line and his skill on the defensive side of the ball cannot be argued.

Bonner is not the first transfer the Buckeyes have picked up this offseason, as former Minnesota forward Jamison Battle transferred to Ohio State earlier this month.

Bonner should have one year remaining and it will be interesting to see what kind of a role he can make for himself on a squad that definitely wants to see an improvement upon last season.

