Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Stock up, stock down for young Buckeyes who took part in Ohio State’s spring game

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they cover Ohio State football, basketball, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

On this episode of Hangout in the Holy Land, Josh and Chuck discuss Ohio State’s annual spring game, while trying not to overreact to a less-than-inspiring offensive performance. They reveal whether they are hopeful, concerned, or completely unaffected by the intrasquad scrimmage, before pivoting to individual performances.

Of particular interest to the guys was the play and performance of many young Buckeyes: The incoming freshmen, the five-star sophomores, and the players who are only considered “young” in terms of starter snaps and game experience. Looking at you, Kyle McCord.

Which players saw their respective stocks rise? Which ones should have investors nervous? And does Josh actually know anything about the stock market, or did he spend this entire episode trying to figure out why Carnell Tate is being compared to tech stocks in the 1990’s?

To close this episode out, Josh gives a quick recruiting update, Chuck claims Stock Up Draft victory, and the guys preview next week’s show.

