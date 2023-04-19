You’re Nuts: With the spring game over, what are you most looking forward to before football season?

The weather on Saturday in Columbus was perfect for the 75,000+ that were in attendance for Ohio State’s spring game. For many in the Buckeye State, it feels like the spring game signifies the start of spring in Ohio, even though the official start of spring is usually around a month before the exhibition that wraps up Ohio State’s spring practices.

Now that spring practices have concluded, there isn’t much Ohio State action to keep an eye on before the college football season kicks off. There is still baseball, softball, lacrosse, and some other sports to keep an eye on, but those sports don’t move the needle quite like football or basketball does in Columbus. Luckily there are plenty of concerts, sporting events, or other attractions on the schedule throughout the summer in Columbus and throughout Ohio to keep people busy and their minds off the college football season for at least a little bit.

Whether you are in Columbus, or elsewhere, today we want to know what you are most looking forward to now that the spring game is over, and we have over four months until the college football season kicks off. The answer doesn’t have to be about Ohio State sports. it could be about a vacation, concert, or any other event that is on your schedule over the next few months.

Today’s question: With the spring game over, what are you most looking forward to before we get to football season?

We’d love to hear your choices. Either respond to us on Twitter at @Landgrant33 or leave your choice in the comments.

Brett’s answer: The Memorial

While it feels like it isn’t really spring until the Ohio State spring game is played, the Memorial Tournament in early June feels like it ushers in the start of summer. Jack Nicklaus’ tournament isn’t a major, but it is seen as an important tune-up for the US Open, which takes place a couple weeks later. There is usually a stacked field at Muirfield, with most of the top-ranked golfers in the world teeing it up at “Jack’s Place”.

I’m a little more excited for this year’s tournament than in years past since I have hospitality tickets for Thursday. Even though I’ve lived in Columbus for over 15 years, somehow I’ve never made it up to Muirfield for the tournament. I’ve kicked around the idea for quite some time, but usually either I’ve had to work or other things have come up and kept me from getting there. Then there have been a few years where it felt like it would be pointless to try and get up there because there was rain in the forecast.

There are certainly other events throughout the summer that I’m excited for. Our dynasty fantasy football league is planning on doing our draft at the end of August in Minneapolis. I know I’ll be hitting up a few Clippers game during the season, as well as a Crew match or two. Plus. there are undoubtedly going to be concerts and some other excursions that will pop up, but I know I’m most excited to head to Muirfield to catch some PGA action on the course for the first time.

Matt’s answer: “Secret Invasion” on Disney+

Forgive me as I go way off the sports board for this one, but I’m forgoing the MLB season, the NBA and NHL playoffs, even my beloved TBT with the return of Carmen’s Crew, and instead diving into one of my other passions, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Coming up on June 21 (just five days before my birthday) will be the latest superhero streaming series on Disney+.

I have been in on the MCU since Day 1, but even I can admit that the last few years of Marvel programming have been something short of stellar — while I enjoyed “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” more than most everyone else did, I realize that it was far from perfect, and everyone’s mileage will vary from project to project.

One of the major issues with the current Marvel strategy is to essentially make everything fit into the same cookie-cutter formats. The same visual template is used in everything, the same story structure is repeated in every movie, every series has a lull in the middle, the dialogue all feels the same no matter who is saying it.

While there are always exceptions — for better or for worse, like “Eternals” (which was meh) and “Ms. Marvel” (which I thought was incredibly fun and creative, but still lagged in the middle) — in my mind, the MCU is at its best when it varies its approach to its stories, letting the content dictate form, rather than the other way around.

That’s why I’m so excited for “Secret Invasion.” Like all Marvel properties, it has an insanely talented cast, featuring MCU stalwarts Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, and Martin Freeman, joined by Ben Mendelsohn returning from “Captain Marvel.” Then, the series will welcome some of the best actors in the world to the party in Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Throw in appearances by Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, and more, and you know this will be at least incredibly well-acted.

But what’s so intriguing about the show is that it feels like a throwback to the Phase 1 and 2 eras where each property had a completely different vibe. The international (and interplanetary) intrigue of the trailer harkens back to the days of “Winter Soldier.” The series appears to be a taught thriller that will break the mold from what we have seen over the last few years from the MCU.

Like, watch this trailer, how can you not be pumped up for this show?

Might I be getting my hopes up, yet again, for an incredible MCU title only to be disappointed? Perhaps, but I continue to believe that it is better to get your hopes up for things that you love only to be disappointed, than to never get excited about anything ever again.