2024’s top offensive tackle prospect sets Ohio State official visit, 2025 in-state native sees a rankings boost

Top offensive tackle target sets OSU visit plans

It was just yesterday that 2024 cornerback target Zabien Brown was an important topic of discussion, as the Mater Dei product kept Ohio State in the mix with his latest recruiting update. The California prep powerhouse is one of the top schools in the country year in and year out, so it’s not a shock by any means to see the steady amount of talent coming forth each year. Ohio State is doing their best to land Brown for their 2024 class as one of their more important defensive targets, but the Buckeyes are also hoping for more than just one Mater Dei product this cycle to end up in their class.

The top offensive tackle in the country, Brandon Baker is the No. 23 player nationally per the 247Sports rankings and the top player in California as well for this class. At 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, Baker already has impressive size, but it’s everything else that helps make up his five-star status. Nearly 30 offers to his name shows just how highly regarded he is, and with Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Notre Dame, USC, Oklahoma, and so many more being some of the top suitors, it’s evident why this is one of those crown jewel types of recruitments considering how important his positional value is.

In regard to Ohio State, and like the aforementioned Brown, the Buckeyes are very much in on Baker as they try to really make their way into the Mater Dei program. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday to announce some of the latest recruiting news, Baker has an official visit to Ohio State set for June 9 and staying through June 11. A multi-day stay in Columbus, the interesting feat here is that this visit will take place just a week before teammate Zabien Brown will arrive on campus. It may not be a positive or negative that he will be without his teammate on his official visit, but having Baker on site for one of five officials is a huge deal as position coach Justin Frye tries to finish his 2024 haul off.

As they have the last couple of years, Ohio State has banked on in-state talent to really reload the offensive line.

Still, that elite national tackle prospect to join the Buckeyes has yet to be seen under Frye’s leadership. No knock at all on the Ohio natives, it will still would be great to see the Buckeyes have a national win on the recruiting trail like they do with so many other position groups. It won’t be easy to land Baker’s commitment, but it does certainly look like the interest is there from these Mater Dei studs and that would be a massive win for Ohio State as they look to put their footprint in California once again. These summer visits are so crucial to the 2024 class as a whole.

Until this visit, the Buckeye staff and players alike will continue their recruiting efforts of Baker and others, as his tweet alone saw several of the current commits shooting their shot and peer recruiting and showing their support of him and Ohio State.

Ohio St. OV June 9-11… ? — Brandon Baker (@BrandonBaker73) April 19, 2023

Quick Hits

Not a done deal yet, Ohio State still has some pretty favorable odds at landing two major in-state talents to bolster their defensive secondary of the future. Both Aaron Scott and Bryce West continue to be themes surrounding 2024 recruiting, and it does help that these talented prospects are right within their own border. In the 2025 class, Ohio is once again producing some elite defensive back talent that the Buckeyes will look to keep home.

Clayton, Ohio native Dorian Brew is a 6-foot-2, 185 pound athlete in the 2025 class who plays receiver, but is listed as a cornerback on his 247Sports profile. The No. 34 player nationally, Brew is the third best corner in the country and the top player in Ohio per the 247Sports Composite. The latest recruiting update by 247Sports yesterday put him into the top 20 players, and while rankings aren’t everything, this is a recruitment Ohio State doesn’t want to get away.

Knowing the need to add corners every year, the Buckeyes will really have to get after this one to keep him home. Per the Crystal Ball, there’s two early submissions for Notre Dame, but with both of those coming from Irish analysts, it’s too early to really say Notre Dame is the clear frontrunner.

Ohio is producing some great talent currently and keeping them home will always be a top priority for Ryan Day and his staff as far as recruiting strategy goes. As mentioned, it’s never a done deal by any means, but the Buckeyes are surely working and this rankings update shows a little inside scoop as to why the work is being done this hard.