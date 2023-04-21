Buck Off Podcast: A position-by-position Ohio State Spring Game review

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams to to discuss our main takeaways from Ohio State’s Spring game and Spring practice in general as the Buckeyes head into summer.

We start the show with a discussion about Jordan’s matrimony this weekend and future advice on couples who are planning on taking that significant step. This also divulges into a conversation about the expenses of a wedding. With that out of the way, let’s all give Jordan a hearty congratulations.

After that, we get into the business side of the show with a major discussion about Ohio State’s offensive line, Starting here creates an elevator build of excitement as the positions continue, but man are there some concerns with the offensive line. Continuing on the fronts, the exact opposite can be said about the defensive line, which also might be a problem.

Continuing on after the break, we turn our attention to the the other position groups that had some stand outs including linebacker, Chip Trayanum, and the corner backs. As we move through every position on the team we finish with quarterbacks and why this battle is not settled.

After that our show closes out with some quick discussions about Ohio State’s success developing three star recruits and some recruiting banter on the bird app from some offensive line commits.

