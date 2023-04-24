Breaking down the uncommitted 2024 prospects with Ohio State ties

Ohio State is on an impressive run on the recruiting trail, hauling in six commitments since the beginning of April to catapult all the way up to the No. 1 class in the country in 2024. With spring practice and the spring game now having concluded, Ryan Day and his coaching staff will be looking to build towards the next wave of commitments to keep the good times rolling, with a handful of guys already seeming to be the next in line to join the Buckeyes’ already stacked class.

While the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions aren’t always a surefire guarantee that a player is going to commit to the school in question, it is worth mentioning that the last time we put together a list like this over a month ago, two of the six players have since committed to Ohio State — Mylan Graham and Sam Williams-Dixon — and two others remain on this version with even more momentum towards the Buckeyes than before.

Here is a look at some of the big names currently Crystal Ball’d to Ohio State in 2024:

Bryce West

No. 4 CB, No. 1 OH, No. 48 Overall

OSU Crystal Balls: 7 (Most Recent 4/13)

If you’ve paid even the smallest bit of attention to Ohio State’s recruiting efforts in 2024, then West is a player that needs no introduction. The Buckeyes’ top in-state target and one of the best prospects in the country at a big position of need, the Cleveland Glenville product seems to be trending stronger and stronger towards Columbus as time goes on. West originally planned to have his recruitment go the distance, but with an official visit to Ohio State scheduled for June 23, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him pull the trigger this summer.

Aaron Scott

No. 7 CB, No. 2 OH, No. 61 Overall

OSU Crystal Balls: 3 (Most Recent 4/15)

Scott, like West, is a player that you have likely heard a ton about at this point. He and West were both on campus together earlier this month, and Ohio State is in a favorable position right now to have the two of them lining up next to each other on the field down the line. It is really fortunate for the Buckeyes to have a pair of premiere cornerbacks right in their own backyard, as Tim Walton and company need to replenish the defensive backfield in this cycle. Landing West and Scott would be a massive win, and that seems to be how things are trending at this time.

Jeremiah McClellan

No. 31 WR, No. 5 MO, No. 197 Overall

OSU Crystal Balls: 2 (Most Recent 4/5)

Things may have cooled a bit lately between Ohio State and McClellan, with Brian Hartline having already landed both Graham and Jeremiah Smith — two of the top four wide receiver prospects in the country. Hartline can now virtually pick and choose who else he would like to add to the room, and if McClellan fits that bill then he could certainly find himself playing his college ball in Columbus. Of note, McClellan is a product of Christian Brothers Academy in St. Louis, the same school that produced Dallan Hayden.

Damarion Witten

No. 18 TE, No. 13 OH, No. 373 Overall

OSU Crystal Balls: 3 (Most Recent 4/15)

Ohio State just recently landed its first tight end in 2024 when Max LeBlanc announced his commitment last weekend, but the Buckeyes really need to bring in at least two guys at the position after failing to do so in each of the last few cycles. Witten appears to be the favorite to join LeBlanc in that room, and new position coach Keenan Bailey would love to add the 6-foot-4 Ohio native’s pass-catching prowess to his unit. Of course, it helps that Witten is teammates with West at Cleveland Glenville.

Miles Lockhart

No. 31 CB, No. 9 AZ, No. 378 Overall

OSU Crystal Balls: 3 (Most Recent 4/10)

Lockhart, like McClellan, is a guy that we haven’t heard a ton about lately as the Buckeyes have really been focused on West and Scott at the position. Still, Ohio State will need more than just the two in-state corners in this cycle, and so it would be foolish to rule out the Arizona native as a potential third member of the group. Lockhart has shined at Basha High School as both and cornerback and running back, but OSU sees him as a DB at the next level. Oregon appears to be their biggest competitor in this race.

Reggie Powers

No. 55 S, No. 19 OH, No. 600 Overall

OSU Crystal Balls: 5 (Most Recent 4/16)

The lone three-star prospect on this list, Powers has been predicted to Ohio State ever since they offered the Dayton native at the end of March. My read on the situation is that the Buckeyes may be holding off on accepting a commitment from Powers until they see how things shake out elsewhere at the safety position. They are still working hard to flip safety Peyton Woodyard, a top-100 player currently committed to Georgia, and trying to land another big name that we will touch on here shortly.

Others to keep an eye on...

