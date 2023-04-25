It’s time for our monthly offseason appearance, and we’ve got a football game to discuss. Well, sort of. The 2023 Ohio State Spring Game is now in the history books and there are plenty of talking points to discuss. We give some overall thoughts about the event and specifically the format from this year. We also talked about some of the offensive and defensive players who stood out in this year’s glorified scrimmage.

We didn’t learn much about the quarterback battle due to Devin Brown missing the game with a hand surgery, but we did get to see some of the young wide receivers and Carnell Tate did not disappoint. Chip Minnich has some concerns about the offensive line and I’m remaining cautiously optimistic after a mixed performance in the Spring Game that the current group has enough talent that it can come together through the preseason camp and the first few games of 2023.

Following our Spring Game talk, we dove into a discussion of the Buckeyes who are headed to the NFL and where players like C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Paris Johnson Jr., Dawand Jones, and others may go in the draft this week. Others may not go at all. Has Stroud done enough to convince people he’s worth being the top quarterback selected? Are scouts and GMs overthinking this? Would you want to hitch your job prospects to Will Levis over Stroud?

We don’t usually talk about recruiting much, but we did touch on some recent successes in this show. A new (but familiar) face on the staff may be paying some major dividends. Finally, we brought up some of the rule changes designed to “speed up the game” of college football. I’m of the opinion that I like to savor my college football, so don’t mess with it, but hey, that’s me.

We'll be back next month, or possibly sooner if news warrants, as we remain in our offseason broadcast schedule. We'll return to our weekly format in August as we ramp up for the 2023 Ohio State football season.