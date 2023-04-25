Pair of 2024 targets name Ohio State a top school

Ohio State’s football team had a busy spring. The Buckeyes saw a handful of the nation’s top recruits in the 2024 class commit to the program this month, which resulted in the team taking the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports team rankings. Spring practice may be over, but the Ohio State coaching staff is still putting a heavy focus on recruiting. The hard work continues to payoff as the Buckeyes made the cut for two blue-chip prospects lately.

Four-star RB has Ohio State in top 7

Ohio State wrapped up spring practice by hosting smaller-handful-than-usual of elite recruits last weekend. One of the recruits on hand was 2024 four-star running back Taylor Tatum (Longview, TX / Longview) and by all accounts the visit went as well as possible.

The visit to Columbus was his first at Ohio State but since it wrapped up, but because of how well it went, many expect him to make a return visit of the official capacity. If he is to follow through with this, it would likely not be until the summer for one of Ohio State’s summer camp events.

In the meantime, the Buckeyes still received further good news following the weekend visit as Tatum released his top seven schools Monday and included Ohio State.

BREAKING: Elite 2024 RB Taylor Tatum is down to 7️⃣ Schools!



The 5’10 205 RB from Longview, TX is ranked as the No. 2 RB in the ‘24 Class



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/395qCF01eA pic.twitter.com/uYEvTl4n1Q — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 24, 2023

Alongside Ohio State, Tatum also included Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas, USC and Michigan. Of the remaining schools it is Michigan that currently sits as Ohio State’s biggest competitor at landing Tatum.

Michigan has already earned a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction, but this occurred before Ohio State started picking up steam in his recruitment.

The Buckeyes already hold commitments from two RB’s with four-star James Peoples and three-star Sam Williams-Dixon but the Buckeyes would certainly ensure there is room for another if a back of Tatum’s caliber wants to join the fold.

Tatum is the No. 2 RB in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 33 overall prospect. He is also the No. 6 recruit out of the talent-rich state of Texas.

Four-star safety has Ohio State in top 5

The aforementioned Tatum was not the only Ohio State target to list the Buckeyes in his top schools in the last few days, in fact, he wasn’t even the first. This weekend, Ohio State learned four-star safety Zaquan Patterson (Hollywood, FL / Chaminade-Madonna Prep) included the team in his top five schools.

Alongside Ohio State, Patterson also has Florida State, Michigan, Miami and Auburn in his top schools.

Patterson received a scholarship offer from Ohio State back in May but the Buckeyes have yet to be able to get him on campus for a visit. This certainly needs to change, but it also speaks to how strong the Ohio State coaching staff is courting him that they made his top five. Additionally, with a top five schools decided on already, the above school will all likely receive one of his official visits this year. Currently, Miami and Michigan look to be Ohio State’s biggest competition for him.

Safety is a position of importance in Jim Knowle’s defensive scheme and the Buckeyes have yet to secure a commitment in the secondary. With two blue-chip corners in Ohio State’s backyard, the coaching staff may have more time to recruit with an out-of-state safety like Patterson.

Patterson is the No. 5 safety and No. 73 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is also the the No. 12 recruit out of Florida.

Quick Hits

The Ohio State men’s basketball Buckeyes also made the cut for a blue-chip target of theirs on Monday. 2024 four-star small forward Amier Ali (Bradenton, FL / IMG Academy) released a top eight schools list on Monday, and as was expected Ohio State made the cut. Alongside the Buckeyes, Ali also listed Kentucky, Texas, Arizona State, Alabama, Florida State, Michigan and Arkansas. Ali plans to take an official visit to Ohio State on May 6.

NEWS: 2024 four-star wing Amier Ali has named his top eight schools.



He’s scheduled one official visit with more on the way: https://t.co/UfjQ1UjHXc pic.twitter.com/NypP7jkzzM — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 24, 2023

Ohio State offered a rising 2026 linebacker on Monday in Sam Moala (Lawndale, CA / Leuzinger). Moala already holds offers from the likes of Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, Oregon, Arizona, BYU, Colorado, etc.

Could a new BOOM! be on the horizon? Ohio State twin offensive line commits in the 2024 class seem to be hinting at one. The Armstrong twins are quickly becoming leaders of the Ohio State recruiting class.