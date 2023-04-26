Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Dreams and nightmares, 2023 NFL Draft edition

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they cover Ohio State football, basketball, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of Hangout in the Holy Land, Josh and Chuck discuss best-case and worst-case NFL Draft scenarios for C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Is Stroud actually better off falling? And will teams view JSN as a potential WR1 at the next level?

The guys then look at a few landing spots for Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones, with the latter’s fit in Cincinnati up for debate. While Big Thanos performed very well during the 2022 season, his lack of activity during this draft cycle has been at least somewhat concerning.

Finally, the conversation circles back to Stroud and an apparent smear campaign against him. Once viewed as QB1, he now finds himself the subject of silly rumors. Both Josh and Chuck implore teams to look past the usual pre-draft noise and instead watch the tape.

Make sure to like, rate, review, and subscribe to the podcast! And as always, Go Bucks!

Connect with the pod

Twitter: @HolyLandPod

Connect with Josh Dooley

Twitter: @jdooleybuckeye

Connect with Chuck Holmes

Twitter: @ctholmes3