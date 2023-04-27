Bucketheads Podcast: With Tanner Holden gone, the roster is essentially set; we break that and the schedule down

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

For episode 74 of the “Bucketheads” podcast, Connor and Justin have some news hot off the press to discuss. Tanner Holden is officially in the transfer portal for the second time in two years. The guys discuss his year as a Buckeye and what went wrong during his tenure.

Also, Ohio State transfer Eugene Brown is heading home to Georgia Southern and Ohio State adds veteran guard and Baylor transfer Dale Bonner. What will Bonner’s impact be and will the Buckeyes add another transfer with the assumption that Brice Sensabaugh is definitely NBA bound?

Plus, it has been a crazy two weeks in the Big Ten. We talk about that too.

