Ohio State sees three of their own go in the first round and a new offer goes out to 2025 lineman

It was another incredible showing for Ohio State in the first round of the NFL Draft. Seeing three picks in total and two in the first six overall selections for the fourth time in program history, the Buckeyes once again proved they really are “Developed Here”.

Seeing CJ Stroud go No. 2 overall now gives Ryan Day three-straight first round quarterback selections, and when it comes to recruiting the most important position in football, that’s a track record that really can’t be beat. The streak of success is going to allow the staff to continue landing elite signal callers for years to come thanks to the development they are proving and that’s all you can ask for.

Moving on to Paris Johnson Jr., his draft selection was exactly what the Buckeyes needed. Ohio State has a successful list of NFL offensive linemen, but to see a tackle go in the first round and that high this is just what the doctor ordered for the coaching staff. Recruiting elite offensive tackles is never easy with the large majority of them being in SEC country, but this will be a boost for position coach Justin Frye to use as he pitches why Columbus is the best spot for these kinds of players.

As seen with so many other positions the Buckeyes have had success with, like receiver and defensive back, now they can boast that they’ve also had a top 10 pick and the first offensive tackle taken.

Closing with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, this is once again further proof to Ohio State truly being WRU. Another first-rounder for Brian Hartline, the 2021 Ohio State trio of Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and now Smith-Njigba are all first round selections, and next year will be the same with Marvin Harrison Jr. The Buckeyes have had zero issues recruiting and landing elite receivers, and with continued results like last night, you see why the multitude of five-stars continue to flock towards Columbus.

Overall, the proof is in the pudding. Ohio State’s offensive side of the ball has been and will likely continue doing what it does, and that as is put their guys in a great spot for the next level. The defense needs to take it’s steps toward that same feat, and this upcoming season looks to be a solid opportunity for doing just that.

Ohio State offers 2025 lineman from familiar program

Like any program would, Ohio State does a great job at recruiting schools who have been good to them in the past. Whether it’s just one player or multiple, when a high school produces a guy that ends up at Ohio State, the Buckeyes are certain to keep the lines of communication open with that prep program for the long haul. Fortunately, this is the case with both in and out of state schools as the coaching staff has connections all over the country and takes advantage many times on going back to the well when it comes to landing their various commitments.

Looking at recent offer by Ohio State, the Buckeyes went back to another familiar program when they dished out the good news to offensive lineman, Alai Kalaniuvalu. A 6-foot-3, 275 pound interior lineman, Kalaniuvalu hails from the prestigious Las Vegas, Nevada prep power, Bishop Gorman. The same school that gave Ohio State guys such as Haskell Garrett and even Tate Martell to an extent, Gorman is consistently one of the better programs in the country for churning out power five talent, and it looks like the next in line is seeing his recruitment take off.

The class of 2025 prospect is the No. 208 player nationally and the 10th best player at his position per the 247Sports Composite. With over 20 offers to his name already, Alai currently has Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, and several more in the fold so it’s no surprise to see why the Buckeyes are also interested. As mentioned, having previous success at his school definitely helps, and those connections while a few years removed now should still be used by Frye and the rest of the staff.