Ohio State makes cut for two four-star WR’s

Ohio State’s football team is busy. With the changing of the weather, Ohio State’s football team welcomes spring practices. However, the Ohio State coaching staff and current roster are not alone in these practices as the Buckeyes are playing host to dozens of recruits every week.

The hard work is already paying off as the team earned a commitment Sunday from 2024 four-star running back James Peoples. The Buckeyes picked up where they left off Monday, making even more college football recruiting headlines.

Pair of 2024 WR’s have OSU in top Schools

Ohio State’s 2024 recruiting class is quickly coming together. The Buckeyes have earned a total of seven verbal commitments already, which is good for the No. 5 class in the 247Sports Class Rankings. But the Buckeyes are far from done and good news may soon be coming at a position Ohio State has become known for the last half-decade.

2024 four-star wide receivers Jeremiah McClellan and Terrance Moore both included Ohio State in their top schools Monday, and McClellan especially appears to be trending towards the Buckeyes.

Both McClellan and Moore are four-star prospects, with McClellan ranked as the No. 26 WR and the No. 177 overall prospect. Moore is not far behind McClellan, as he is ranked the No. 36 WR and the No. 240 overall prospect.

The high pedigree means Ohio State has some tough competition for both receivers. McClellan included LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, Notre Dame and Florida alongside the Buckeyes in his top 12 schools. Moore narrowed his list of schools down to 13 schools including Georgia, Clemson, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Auburn, Penn State, Colorado, Tennessee, USC, Miami and Pitt alongside Ohio State.

Ohio State has to like where it is sitting with both of these WR’s, but the coaching staff must especially be excited for where they sit with McClellan. Not only did he include the Buckeyes in his top schools, but Ohio State also received a Crystal Ball Prediction from 247Sports’ Director of Football Recruiting, Steve Wiltfong, on Monday. These predictions are far from guarantees, but if Wiltfong is confident enough to make a prediction, there is usually reason.

McClellan also spoke with Clint Cosgrove of Rivals.com after the release of his top schools and had was short but sweet with his words on Ohio State:

“It’s just different there, that’s wide receiver U.”

Both McClellan and Moore would make for excellent additions in Ohio State’s class. The Buckeyes already hold a commitment from the No. 1 WR in the class in five-star Jeremiah Smith. Pairing either McClellan and/or Moore with Smith would make for another incredible haul at the position for the Buckeyes.

Quick Hits

Ohio State recently played host to 2024 four-star quarterback Air Noland this weekend and the visit went very well. Ohio State picked up momentum following the visit, and Noland is scheduled to make announce his commitment April 8. However, Ohio State was not Noland’s final visit as he made his way to Alabama on Monday.

As was mentioned above, Ohio State is playing host to dozens of recruits weekly. Below are just a few more reactions from some of the recruits to visit this weekend, as well as some recruits scheduled to visit in the near future.