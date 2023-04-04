I-70 Football Show: A Record-breaking women’s championship game

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show, we talk about all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will catch you up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players you should be paying attention to next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

The Big Ten and college football as a whole has quiet all month, giving room to March Madness as the sole focus of the college sporting world. We are still waiting for the conference to decide on its new scheduling format, release updated information on the 2023 television schedule, and search for the new commissioner, as Kevin Warren will be heading to the Chicago Bears soon.

Instead of boring you with the lack of news, Dante and Jordan focus on the Women’s final four and national championship game. The Big Ten had a nice run in the NCAA Tournament, with Iowa, Maryland, and Ohio State making it to the elite eight and Iowa upsetting reigning national champion South Carolina for a spot in the national championship.

Iowa star Caitlin Clark was the best college player in the country, including men and women, for the whole season but went supernova in the tournament, breaking the record for most points scored in a single tournament in NCAA history. She also became the first player to score 40 points in back-to-back games in the tournament. Unfortunately, she was not able to bring home a championship to Iowa and the Big Ten, losing to Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers.

LSU, led by Reese, dominated Iowa almost wire to wire, maintaining a double-digit lead for most of the game aside from a brief stretch in the third quarter when Clark got hot. Other than the third quarter, LSU was comfortable all game behind Reese’s record-breaking 34th double-double this season and a brilliant performance off the bench from Jasmine Collins, who put up 22 points and made 5-of-6 three-pointers.

The guys discuss the game in-depth, including whether this is the best national championship game in recent history and the unfortunate media narrative and double standard around celebrating and taunting in women’s sports.

