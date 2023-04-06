 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Play Like a Girl Podcast: March (and Caitlin Clark) was absolute madness

If you want to hear about how poorly our brackets turned out, you’re in the right place.

By meganhusslein and JamiJurich
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Louisiana State vs Iowa Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

On LGPN’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Megan and Jami talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Welcome back! Last time Jami and Megan talked, March Madness was just starting, and now it’s officially April. This week, the duo highlighted the Buckeyes tournament run and discussed how much fun the women’s tournament was as a whole. They also did their fair share of fangirling over Caitlin Clark AND Angel Reese.

Not to be excluded, Jami and Megan also recapped how horribly their men’s brackets turned out and highlighted the Ohio State women’s gymnastics team.

Check out the full pod for more.

