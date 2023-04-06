Buckeyes offer latest in-state 2026 prospect, rumblings surround four-star CB target

Buckeyes offer in-state 2026 lineman

Putting their money where the mouth is in terms of keeping Ohio a continued recruiting priority, Ohio State sent out their latest in-state offer to 2026 prospect, Sam Greer. A 6-foot-8, 290 pound high school freshman, Greer is not your typical 15-year-old athlete. Already the size of a college-ready lineman, Greer still has three full years of development to not only continue maturing physically, but also in his football skillset.

Seeing the potential of what Sam can be at the next level, the Buckeyes saw to it to not waste any time and pulled the trigger by offering only the second in-state lineman in the 2026 class thus far. Of the many things the staff has going for them in regard to where they’ll stand with Greer, being the first to offer has to stick out among the most important.

Maybe the most impressive feat with Greer is also seeing his athleticism on the basketball court and how that can translate to the offensive line, especially when it comes to footwork. Not that it’s a perfect comparison, but knowing how the Dawand Jones experiment went with his basketball background, you can see why it’s easy to like Greer and all that he can bring to the table.

It’s extremely early of course, but with the caliber of program he comes from at Akron Hoban, Greer will likely be one of the higher ranked offensive line targets when those rankings come available. Until then, Ohio State is looking down the road at keeping another one of their talented Ohioans at home.

After a great conversation with @ryandaytime I’m blessed to say I’ve received my first division 1 offer from THEE Ohio State University!!@OhioStateFB @CoachJFrye @CoachTonyAlford pic.twitter.com/6mre56qPMn — Sam Greer (@Samgreer70) April 5, 2023

More smoke in the air surrounding a top 2024 target

The last several days have been very exciting for Ohio State football as the recruiting efforts have been paying off in major ways. Additions to the 2024 class from the likes of Deontae Armstrong, Devontae Armstrong, James Peoples and Mylan Graham all within the past 10 days shows the staff is really crushing it on the trail, but there’s still smoke in the air, and it points toward the Buckeyes staying hot and keeping every bit of their momentum in this 2024 cycle.

In this regard, the topic is in-state 2024 defensive back target Aaron Scott, the No. 71 player nationally and the ninth best cornerback in the country per the 247Sports Composite. Fresh off another unofficial visit to see Ohio State, the Springfield, Ohio four-star has been pretty vocal on social media that this latest visit to Columbus was another successful stop, though it’s only a short trek from home.

That said, it hasn’t taken long at all for rumors starting to swirl that something serious could be in the works for Scott, and that may have been his own doing.

Great time in Columbus! Buckeyes fans wha y’all thinkin?? Show luv on ig!#Gobucks pic.twitter.com/XEvgO2EdfE — Aaron Scott JR (@AaronScottJr1) April 5, 2023

Per his Instagram story, Scott has a “huge decision coming Sunday” and while this could simply just be a top schools list, it also wouldn’t be a major surprise to see Scott shut down his recruitment and end up committing. Many times these announcements end up being a narrowing down of options, but with the way Ohio State has been the last two weeks anything is possible.

Important to note too, this visit included the other half to what the Buckeyes are hoping to be a dynamic duo as Bryce West, the No. 49 player nationally and the fourth ranked cornerback per the 247Sports Composite, was also on site with Scott and the two have no trouble being linked to one another.

Sunday will answer a lot of questions, but when current commits like Jeremiah Smith are doing their best to peer recruit the pair of these guys to Columbus, that not only shows the importance of keeping both of these elite defensive backs at home, but also that Smith is solid to the Buckeyes amid any worries and this class is really starting to take shape.

Certainly doesn’t hurt either to see former Buckeye greats like Braxton Miller also taking to Twitter to show Scott some love in support of him staying home and picking Ohio State. At any rate, these are exciting times.

Hey @bryvonny @AaronScottJr1 let’s make each other better everyday in practice we need y’all to stay home! pic.twitter.com/kECSUjdmVT — Jeremiah Smith ✞ (@Jermiah_Smith1) April 5, 2023

Quick Hits

As if Wednesday wasn’t busy enough, there’s more positive Ohio State recruiting news in the 2024 class as Tennessee product Max LeBlanc took to his social media account to share the latest update in his recruitment. Trimming his list down to a final four schools, LeBlanc included Michigan, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Ohio State in the mix as programs still in play for his commitment.

A 6-foot-3, 225 pound tight-end, LeBlanc has over 30 offers to his name, so narrowing it down to four shows he is serious about getting close to a final decision. With zero crystal ball predictions submitted, the Buckeyes really do have a chance here for the No. 347 player nationally and 17th best tight-end in the country per the 247Sports Composite.

Back to the 2026 class, Texas native Hunter Caudill will be in town on Friday to check out Ohio State for an unofficial visit. A 6-foot-3, 265 pound lineman, Caudill does not currently have a 247Sports ranking or offer list yet, but taking recent trips to both TCU and Notre Dame show he’s a prospect that will have his share of interest in the near future.

With how important offensive line recruiting is every year, it’s nice to see the Buckeyes hosting these young players early and often as they try to build lasting relationships.