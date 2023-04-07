Ohio State offers 2025 five-star linebacker, makes the cut for pair of 2024 targets

Ohio State sends out offer to 2025 linebacker

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has always been a linebacker guy at heart, but when it comes to recruiting he’d even admit that’s he would rather deal with schematics and game planning in comparison to having to be constantly in communication with his top targets.

Fortunately for Ohio State, the Buckeyes were able to bring home former star, James Laurinaitis to help coach the linebacker spot for one, but also to really aid in recruiting. Though he’s not able to travel due to NCAA rules with his specific position, when prospects are on campus Laurinaitis goes to work, and it’s been going well to say the least.

Like Brian Hartline, Laurinaitis brings not only Ohio State experience to the table, but also first-hand NFL success that really translates to what a young recruit needs to hear. Doing everything he’s been asked to at a high level since his arrival in Columbus, the Buckeyes are going to continue leaning on his efforts when targeting linebackers. It looks like another one will now be getting some attention from James, as Ohio State sent out their latest linebacker offer on Thursday in the 2025 class.

Taking to Twitter to share the latest update in his recruitment, the latest to earn a Buckeye offer is California product, Noah Mikhail. A 6-foot-3, 205 pound athlete, Mikhail is only a high school sophomore, but has all of the accolades to show why Ohio State is interested. The No. 28 player nationally, Mikhail is the third-best linebacker in the class and the sixth-best player in California for the 2025 cycle per the 247Sports Composite.

At nearly 30 offers to his name, the Buckeyes may be a little late to the party, but join the likes of Michigan, Notre Dame, USC, Texas, Oklahoma, and several more to offer the five-star. After visits to Michigan and Notre Dame this week, it was Ohio State’s turn to host Noah on Thursday. While the visit clearly went well enough for him to earn an offer, you can bet this won’t be the only time Mikhail hears from Laurinaitis and what the Buckeyes have to offer.

Buckeyes make the cut for five-star defensive back

It’s going to be a critical cycle for Ohio State when it comes to landing elite cornerbacks to help solidify a defensive secondary that needs continued attention. Every recruiting class prioritizes the cornerback spot in today’s college football landscape with the high flying passing offenses, but this 2024 class really does seem to be that much more important, and maybe it’s because two of the better players at the position are in-state thanks to Bryce West and Aaron Scott.

Though those are the two highest targets on Ohio State’s board, two players at the position isn’t the goal as the Buckeyes will want to take at least three. Fortunately, there’s several key prospects that have Ohio State in the pecking order, and that was proven to be the case on Thursday as five-star defensive back Kobe Black trimmed his offer list down from 30 schools to a final group of 11.

While 11 programs still being in the mix is quite a few, cutting more than half of the other suitors out of the picture does lead to him getting closer to a decision. Making the cut for Black included LSU, Oregon, Texas, USC, Alabama, TCU, Texas A&M, Florida, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Ohio State. On his 247Sports profile, Black has Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas, and Ohio State as the “warm” programs, but this really is anyone’s game.

What would be a huge addition for any school at least the Buckeyes are still in it to this point for the No. 16 player nationally and third best cornerback in the country per the 247Sports Composite. As they’ve done well with landing corners out of Texas before, they’ll shoot their shot again in 2024.

BREAKING: Five-Star CB Kobe Black is down to 1️⃣1️⃣ Schools!



The 6’2 188 CB from Waco, TX is ranked as a Top 15 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 2 CB)



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/G1O5WfpYti pic.twitter.com/c6tnpa6OYN — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 6, 2023

Quick Hits

Another top schools list being published on Thursday, this one from Edwin Spillman. A 2024 linebacker, Spillman is a 6-foot-1, 215 pound athlete out of Tennessee and has an impressive 34 offers to his name. Taking things seriously, Spillman cut his list all the way down to just six finalists before he comes to his final call.

With Ohio State included, the other five programs to make the list include Tennessee, Georgia, Florida State, UAB, and Oklahoma. Not the perfect guarantee, it does still carry weight that on his 247Sports profile only Ohio State and Tennessee are listed as “warm” with the in-state school for Spillman holding the lone Crystal Ball prediction.

The Buckeyes may have some work to do here to beat out the Vols, but they’ve made it this far for the No. 245 player nationally and 22nd best linebacker in the country per the 247Sports Composite.