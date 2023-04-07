Buck Off Podcast: The year of the tight end, recruiting news, and Brian Hartline man or God?

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams to to talk about the ridiculous outlook of Ohio State’s recruiting class and the ascension of one man into the realm of the Gods.

We start the show with a discussion about the tight end position, and why this might be the most sneaky elite unit on the team. Our talk gets into Ryan Day’s love for all things 11/12-personnel, Jordan’s four wide receiver dream, and why this year might be the year the 37 catch total falls. With all this talk, the guys announce the official “Year of the Tight End”

After that, our discussion turns to the recruiting front, and why Brian Hartline’s run of recruits – most recently five-star Mylan Graham – has us all numb to what he is actually accomplishing. The talk continues into a dialogue about Hartline’s white receiver competitiveness and growing career aspirations in the coaching profession.

To close out the recruiting talk, the guys get into the pending commitment of Air Noland and why he might be the most exciting quarterback prospect of the class (hint: he’s left-handed and puts up stats). Then they read the 247Sports Ohio State crystal ball list on air, and discuss how Ohio State’s recruiting might get super ridiculous.

After that our chitchat moves to the running back room. The excitement for Treveyon Henderson needs to start rising, and the health of this room can truly take the team to the next level.

To close out the show, we discuss Ohio State’s career/NIL fair.

