Ohio State lands 2024 RB commit, transfer OT over the weekend

We were already expecting a busy weekend for the Ohio State football program, as the NFL Draft was yet another showcase of the Buckeyes’ ability to produce top-tier talent. Ohio State became the first program in the country to produce 90 first-round NFL Draft picks after seeing C.J. Stroud, Paris Johnson Jr. and Jaxon Smith-Njigba all selected in the top-20 of this year’s event.

As if the Buckeyes needed another feather in their cap when it comes to a recruiting pitch, prospects across the country are surely taking notice of what kind of future success they could be set up for in Columbus. Whether related or not, a largely positive weekend got even better when Ohio State learned of two new players who play on furthering their playing careers in scarlet and gray.

Four-star RB Jordan Lyle commits to Ohio State

In a bit of surprising news, four-star running back Jordan Lyle announced his commitment to Ohio State on Saturday. The St. Thomas Aquinas product currently ranks as the No. 27 RB in the country and the No. 320 player overall on the 247Sports Composite. With around 30 offers to his name, Lyle chose the Buckeyes over programs among the likes of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Penn State and others.

With the commitment of Lyle, Ohio State has wrapped up its running back recruiting for the cycle. Tony Alford needed to bring in two guys to a room that could lose both TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams to the NFL Draft at the end of this upcoming season, and has managed to bring in three talented backs as Lyle joins fellow OSU commits James Peoples and Sam Williams-Dixon.

The 6-foot, 180-pound RB makes it six commitments for the Buckeyes in the month of April, with eight guys total joining the class since the last week in March. Lyle’s commitment bumps Ohio State up to the No. 2 class in the country at 238.43 points, just behind Michigan at 240.65. The Buckeyes’ 93.07 player average remains higher than the Wolverines’ 91.67, with OSU at 13 total commits and TTUN at 15.

The Styles brothers reunite in Columbus

A more immediate addition to the roster, Ohio State also earned a transfer over the weekend from former Notre Dame receiver-turned-corner Lorenzo Styles. Styles, of course, is the brother of current Buckeye safety Sonny Styles. The former Pickerington, Ohio native was originally recruited by Ohio State to play corner, but chose to play wide receiver for the Irish. Things have now come full-circle.

Thankful for this opportunity. Time to go to work.. #GOBUCKS pic.twitter.com/tjbyEnK4Hv — Zo (@LorenzoStyles_) April 29, 2023

Styles was the No. 5 prospect in the state of Ohio in the 2021 class, and parlayed that into 54 receptions for 648 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver at Notre Dame. Ironically enough, his career-long catch came against Ohio State in last year’s season opener on a 54-yard catch-and-run. He had already begun the transition to the defensive backfield this spring in South Bend after playing the position in high school.

Styles probably won’t make an immediate impact on the roster, as the Buckeyes do have some top-end talent in their cornerback room led by Denzel Burke and Davison Igbinosun with Jordan Hancock and Jyaire Brown waiting in the wings. However, as we saw last season, you can never have too much depth at defensive back, and with two years of eligibility and a potential redshirt year remaining, we could see both Styles’ roaming the backfield in the future.

Ohio State makes the cut for elite 2024 LB

Ohio State kept the good news going on Saturday as they made the cut for four-star linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa. A product of St. John Bosco in California, the same prep program that gave the Buckeyes Wyatt Davis and others, Viliamu-Asa is the No. 6 linebacker and No. 69 player overall in the 2024 class according to 247Sports. With both Jim Knowles and James Laurinaitis on his recruitment, the duo will have to outlast his other top schools Notre Dame and USC to land his commitment.

Viliamu-Asa had the following to say about Ohio State:

“I’ve been to Ohio State four times and have a really good comfort level there. They offered me as a freshman and have been recruiting me hard ever since. On my last visit I was able to talk with James Laurinaitis, the new LB coach and he was actually recruiting me when he was at Notre Dame. He’s a legend at Ohio State and someone I think would be not just a great coach but a mentor. I like coach Day a lot too and respect the program he has built there.”

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart; do not depend on your own understanding.”

Proverbs 3:5



All Glory to God !! Thankful for it all pic.twitter.com/HYiJGoZjFl — Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (@AsaViliamu) April 29, 2023

Quick Hits

Ohio State picked up a huge addition in the transfer portal on Sunday afternoon with the commitment of offensive tackle Josh Simmons. A four-star prospect in the 2021 class, the 6-foot-6 Simmons started 13 games at right tackle for San Diego State last season, and will likely slide into the same position for the Buckeyes as they were desperately looking for help at the spot.

Frye had previously recruited Simmons when he was the offensive line coach at UCLA, and the two will now get to rekindle their relationship in Columbus.

“Me and Coach Frye had some sessions of going over me and my film and he was picking out every little detail as to what happened in that rep, and it was mind-blowing,” Simmons told Dotting the Eyes. “It was crazy, almost like we didn’t skip a beat. He was back to tweaking my game and giving great coaching points.”