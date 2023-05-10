Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Potentially unreasonable expectations for Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2024 NFL Draft

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they cover Ohio State football, basketball, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of Hangout in the Holy Land, Josh and Chuck take a look at transfers and the cutthroat nature of Brian Hartline’s wide receiver room in Columbus.

After discussing recent portal activity, the guys then go in-depth on the 2024 NFL Draft. That’s right, 2024.

How many Buckeyes will be drafted next year, and on which day? Will Silver Bullets make a triumphant return to the top of mock drafts and big boards? And could the 2024 draft class be a historic one for Ohio State?

After a few down years, the Hangout boys are optimistic about an OSU draft renaissance. But in order for that to happen, many players will have to find consistency in parts of the game where they have previously or otherwise only flashed.

Make sure to like, rate, review, and subscribe to the podcast! And as always, Go Bucks!

