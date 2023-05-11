Bucketheads Podcast: Evan Mahaffey ditches Happy Valley for Columbus

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

Try as they might, Connor and Justin couldn’t resist leading off episode 75 of Bucketheads by talking about Bronny James’ recruitment and recent commitment to USC. They hashed out why, for a long time now, James playing for the Buckeyes didn’t make a ton of sense logistically — despite how fun the idea was.

Then, they discuss Ohio State’s addition of sophomore forward Evan Mahaffey, a Cincinnati native, and graduate of Moeller High School. Mahaffey played one season at Penn State but will play his final three seasons in Columbus donning the scarlet and gray. The guys agree this is a high-reward, low-risk pickup for Ohio State, as he’s unlikely to start or be pressured to contribute in any critical way this season.

They close by discussing which college basketball player had a, “The worst person you know just made a very good point,” moment this week.

