The offer train continues to roll as the Buckeyes dish out three more in the 2025 class

On Wednesday of this week, Ohio State kept busy on the recruiting trail by sending out a handful of new offers in the various recruiting classes both present and future. Thursday was no different, as the coaching staff stayed active by dishing out some more offers to the 2025 class.

Knowing full well their 2024 class is likely only half way filled up currently, the Buckeyes have plenty of attention being paid to the current cycle, but that’s not going to stop them from getting as much of a head start on the next year as they can. Recruiting has gone pretty well as of late for this program, and that’s a trend that needs to continue if they want to get back atop of the college football landscape.

Getting right to the list of offers, the first one being another 2025 linebacker. Georgia native Tavion Wallace took to Twitter to share the news, making him one of a handful of linebacker targets the Buckeyes have offered in his class this week alone. A position that will certainly be one of the more important ones in terms of replenishing the talent, Jim Knowles and James Laurinaitis are doing what they can to get into the mix for these top players and show them all that Ohio State has to offer.

The No. 35 player nationally, Wallace is also the fifth best linebacker in the country and ninth best player from Georgia in the 2025 class per the 247Sports Composite. With seven offers to his name from South Carolina, Arizona, Kentucky, Boston College, and Ohio State, Wallace hasn’t fully seen his recruitment blow up, but the Buckeyes now being in the fold very well could start a bit of a domino effect where other top suitors join the ranks.

At any rate, this is a very highly ranked linebacker the Buckeyes are in on now, and having offered this early as arguably the biggest one on his list, that should bode well for Ohio State as they try to really hammer in the relationship piece. Certainly one to watch moving forward.

Staying right in Georgia, the Buckeyes also checked in on a Peach State receiver in the 2025 class. The position has been lights out for Ohio State thanks to Brian Hartline, and when it comes to recruiting it’s typically been a pick of the litter for coach Hart. Winning recruiting battles for top receivers like it’s nothing, the Buckeyes are stockpiling the talent consistently. More times than not, the players accepting these offers see it work out pretty well in terms of development and success after their Ohio State career.

On the receiving end of this offer, 5-foot-10, 180 pound athlete Edward Coleman got the nod from Ohio State. The unranked athlete currently has seven offers to his name from Florida State, Arkansas, Louisville, Pitt, and a few others, but the Buckeyes now in the mix really should get the ball rolling here. Knowing the track record and seeing Ohio State give their stamp of approval in offer form, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see several other powers join in sooner rather than later.

Back to the defensive side of the ball, but this time in the DMV. Heading to Washington D.C., the Buckeyes extended their latest defensive back offer to safety target, Kelvin Kainoa Winston. A 6-foot, 185 pound athlete, Winston is currently the No. 101 player nationally and the ninth best safety in the class per the 247Sports Composite. A high four-star status, Winston holds double-digit offers to his name and programs such as Florida, Michigan, Oregon, USC, and more show the caliber of attention he is attracting.

Ohio State has long had a successful track record recruiting the DMV areas, and especially on the defensive side of the ball too. Using their previous existing relationships is a no brainer when going back to certain locations, and with how important the safety spot is to this defensive scheme, it’s important to get those guys locked in early and often. The good news, safety recruiting has gone pretty solid the last few cycles, but the satisfaction there won’t mean they tone down their efforts even the slightest.

Extremely Blessed To Receive An Offer From Ohio State University!!! pic.twitter.com/erPUh23vch — Kelvin Kainoa Winston (@KainoaWinston) May 11, 2023

Quick Hits

While the offers mentioned are certainly exciting, no news yesterday was better than current Buckeye Avery Henry sharing his latest medical update that he is now in remission from his battle with cancer. An incredible feat to hear, thoughts and prayers continue to be with Avery that this remission is for the long haul!