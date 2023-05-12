Buck Off Podcast: Breaking down Ohio State’s transfer portal performance, unreasonable expectations

From now until preseason camp starts in August, Land-Grant Holy Land will be writing articles around a different theme every week. This week is all about our Unreasonable Expectations. You can catch up on all of the Theme Week content here and all of our Unreasonable Expectations here.

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams to discuss our main takeaways from Ohio State’s transfer portal additions, their unreasonable expectations, and all the stuff Jordan missed while on his honeymoon.

We start the show with a celebration of Jordan’s matrimony and discuss his current energy as he returns to the show. After the wedding talk, we move our focus to what is really important, the fact we are now a Los Angeles Lakers podcast.

After that, we get into how the Buckeyes handled the transfer portal this offseason. To start the discussion, we dive into the additions and subtractions in and out of the portal. Then our attention turns to why Ohio State’s transfer portal philosophy changed so aggressively in a year's time. To close out the conversation we give our final grades on the holistic performance of retaining and gaining players for the Buckeyes in the portal.

Continuing after the break, we turn our attention to our most unrealistic expectations. This conversation starts with some more Tommy Eichenberg propaganda and moves into even more Tommy Eichenberg propaganda. After, we discuss our king, Tommy, our attention shifts to the other unreasonable expectations including Heisman candidates, reasonable fans, and Ohio State having the best defensive line in the country.

After that, our show closes with some quick discussions about everything Jordan missed during his honeymoon and a conversation about the best roster in college football.

