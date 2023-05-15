Ohio State QB commit outduels Michigan pledge in Atlanta, earns Elite 11 Finals invite

A happy belated Mothers Day to all the Buckeye moms out there! While everyone was out celebrating their moms this weekend, Ohio State was busy making a host of recruiting headlines. Let’s check out the biggest stories from the trail over the past few days.

Noland earns Elite 11 Finals invite

The penultimate regional ahead of the Elite 11 Finals took place this weekend down in Atlanta, where two future Big Ten quarterbacks got a head start competing in the best rivalry in all of sports. Ohio State commit Air Noland battled it out against Michigan commit Jadyn Davis, the No. 6 and No. 4 QBs in the 247Sports Composite, respectfully. The pair really stole the show, but it was the future Buckeye who came out victorious in the end.

Working side by side for most of the afternoon, Noland ultimately separated himself with his consistency, and was awarded the lone invite to the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles next month. For more on the performance by the 6-foot-3 Georgia native, here is what 247Sports’ Cooper Petagna had to say of Noland’s outing at Carrollton High School:

“It’s difficult to top the cool and calm demeanor in which Noland operates. A quick triggered left handed quarterback, the Langston Hughes product doesn’t blow you away with his arm strength or velocity but unassumingly excels with his ball placement, accuracy, and touch. A quick twitch pocket passer with a knack for extending plays, Noland’s ability to be on time and on target, along with his high level of intuition is what makes him one of the cycle’s most polished prospects at the position”

Noland will now represent Ohio State at the three-day event in California, where he will compete against the best high school quarterbacks across the country — including former Ohio State commit Dylan Raiola. Future Buckeyes have faired incredibly well at the showcase in recent years, with each of the last two OSU starting quarterbacks in Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud winning the Elite 11 MVP. Both Devin Brown and Kyle McCord took part in the competition as well.

Narrowing the field

While the Elite 11 dominated the headlines over the weekend, Ohio State also made the top schools list for a trio of prospects in the 2024 class, including five-star defensive lineman Aydin Breland. The Mater Dei product currently ranks as the No. 4 DL and the No. 25 player overall according to 247Sports’ own rankings. Breland listed the Buckeyes among his top 10 schools on Friday night, where they will have to continue to battle the likes of Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oregon and others to earn the California native’s pledge.

Elsewhere on the West Coast, Ohio State also made the top schools list for four-star cornerback Dakoda Fields. Cutting his offer sheet down from nearly 30 schools, the 6-foot-2 defensive back has narrowed things down to a top-seven, which includes the Buckeyes alongside Cal, Miami, Texas, Oregon, Washington and USC. Fields, the No. 10 CB and No. 78 overall player in the 2024 class on the 247Sports Composite, has two Crystal Ball predictions in favor of the Ducks.

Gardena (Calif.) Serra DB Dakoda Fields has cut his list of schools down to seven and went in-depth on each of his finalists https://t.co/oGcVObRzzP pic.twitter.com/xK40v7PlY4 — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) May 14, 2023

Moving to the other side of the country, Ohio State also made the top schools list for four-star Virginia native Keylen Adams. A 6-foot-1 wide receiver, Adams comes in as the No. 26 WR and the No. 2 player in the Commonwealth on the 247Sports Composite. Cutting his offer sheet from over two dozen offers down to just five schools, the Buckeyes made the cut alongside Alabama, Pitt, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Brian Hartline has already landed his top two targets in the 2024 class, but if Adams is a guy that he wants, you can be sure they’ll be a big player here. His commitment is set for July 13.

almost time.. july 13th pic.twitter.com/i69epgcjb4 — Keylen “Brodie” Adams (@brodie3x) May 13, 2023

Quick Hits

2025 wide receiver Jamil Miller put out a list of camps he plans to attend this summer, and as a pass-catcher from Springfield, OH, it comes as no surprise that Ohio State is on the list. A 6-foot-3 in-state wideout, Miller will be on campus on June 20 looking to impress the coaching staff and maybe move up in the recruiting rankings with some strong camp performances.