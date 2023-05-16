Men’s Tennis advances to NCAA quarterfinals, play Georgia Thursday

The men’s tennis team, once again, had a near-perfect regular season. They went 29-2, were the regular season Big Ten champs and captured the conference tournament title. Now, they have already won the first three rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

This team is just full of stars, as evident by six players being named to Big Ten teams. The six honorees are the most of any school in the conference. Additionally, their head honcho Ty Tucker earned Coach of the Year honors for the 16th time in his career.

He led the Buckeyes to a 9-0 B1G record and a 17th consecutive title. Since the consecutive title streak started in 2006, Ohio State is an astounding 179-2 in conference play. THAT IS AN UNREAL STAT!

JB does it!! Buckeyes win the 2023 Big Ten Tournament title #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/WCY2DqUC5B — Ohio State M Tennis (@OhioStateMTEN) April 30, 2023

James Trotter, who is 26-0 in singles this season, earned his fourth All-Big Ten honor and his second-consecutive first team nod. Alexander Bernard, Justin Boulais, Cannon Kingsley and JJ Tracy also all earned First Team Big Ten honors while Robert Cash was named to second team.

This is the fourth first team honor for Kingsley. The two-time Big Ten Player of the Year is 15-5 overall on the season and was 7-1 in Big Ten matches. He is currently ranked No. 19 in the country in singles.

The Buckeyes began their postseason by defeating TTUN for the Big Ten Tournament title. Then, they were selected as the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. This was the 16th time in the past 17 seasons they got to host the opening round matches.

They beat ETSU easily, a 4-0 win to open the tournament, giving them their 30th win of the season, the 13th time in program history that the Buckeyes have won 30 matches in a season.

In the second round, they squared off against Louisville, also victorious without much effort, a 4-0 win. This win made the Bucks 17-0 at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center this season, and 31-2 overall on the year.

Moving on to the Super Regional round, Ohio State hosted No. 14 Arizona for its final home match of the season. This match wasn’t as easy as the past two rounds, as the Buckeyes only won 4-2. But, a win is a win, and this made the Buckeyes 32-2 on the season, have won 17-consecutive matches and finish with a perfect 20-0 record at home.

Ohio State won the doubles point and led 2-0 before Arizona pulled out a pair of singles wins. The remaining three matches all went to a third set and the Buckeyes got wins within 15 seconds of each other to secure the clinching two points.

Kingsley won his match 7-5, 5-7, 6-3, and you can see him celebrating in this video below. Fifteen seconds later, the crowd cheers even louder, signaling that Tracy just won the match for the Buckeyes with his 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 win!

It happened that fast!

W. W. Advance pic.twitter.com/DjJCXPm9KA — Ohio State M Tennis (@OhioStateMTEN) May 13, 2023

What an exciting match! Now, the Bucks look ahead to Thursday, where they travel to Orlando to play No. 6 Georgia. The quarterfinal matches are scheduled for 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. I would recommend following along with their Twitter page (@OhioStateMTEN) to see where to watch the livestream, or just follow their updates.

The road to the National Championship continues!