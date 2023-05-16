Ohio State offers pair of 2025 prospects, makes short list for four-star forward

With spring practice over, recruiting will once again become the dominant driving factor in Ohio State football headlines. Thankfully for all of Buckeye Nation, this does not result in a decrease in news, as the Buckeyes are constantly putting focus on bringing in top-tier recruits.

Most of the focus is geared towards closing out the 2024 class, mainly on the defensive front. However, the Ohio State coaching staff is always looking ahead. This held true Monday, as Ohio State offered a pair of 2025 recruits.

Ohio State offers 2025 duo

Ohio State’s 2024 class is quickly shaping up. Currently, it is ranked as the No. 2 class, trailing only Michigan. The group is composed of 13 verbal commitments, mainly on the offensive side of the ball. The Ohio State coaching staff is dedicating a lot of its time to closing out this class, but the Buckeyes are also looking at getting a head start on next year’s class.

The Ohio State 2025 recruiting class has just one commitment so far, but it is an important one as five-star safety Jontae Gilbert would make for an excellent cornerstone for the class on the defensive side of the ball. Looking to continue adding to the defense, Ohio State offered 2025 defensive lineman Maxwell Roy (Philadelphia, PA / St. Joseph’s Prep School) on Monday.

Roy is a four-star prospect and is one of the best defensive line recruits in next year’s class. He has also seen an uptick in his recruitment since the start of the year, receiving offers from the likes of Tennessee, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Penn State, Illinois, Texas A&M, USC, South Carolina, and now Ohio State.

Roy has not yet found his way to Ohio State for a visit, but being in relatively close proximity, it would not be surprising if the Buckeyes are able to get him on campus numerous time in the coming years. It will be necessary if the Buckeyes are serious about adding him to the class.

Roy is the No. 20 DL in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 185 overall prospect. He is also the No. 4 recruit out of Pennsylvania.

Roy was not the only 2025 prospect to receive a scholarship offer from the Buckeyes on Monday, as Ohio State also dished out an offer to wide receiver prospect Edward Coleman (Savannah, GA / Calvary Day School).

Coleman has not yet received a star ranking from 247Sports, nor has he made the 247Sports top recruits rankings. However, if there is one thing the college football landscape, and Buckeye Nation especially, understands about Ohio State is that nobody can beat them when it comes to recruiting the WR position as of late.

Led by Brian Hartline, the Buckeyes continuously are bringing in impressive recruiting hauls as the WR position, and that isn’t always limited to five and four-star prospects. Hartline is incredible at evaluating talent, especially early on in a recruitment. Because of this, expect other schools to take notice of Coleman and for recruiting sites to do so as well.

Coleman currently holds offers from the likes of Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pitt, South Carolina, West Virginia, etc. It would be reasonable to think Ohio State quickly jumps towards the top of his recruitment.

Basketball Buckeyes make cut for four-star center

The Ohio State football team is not the only one putting a heavy focus on recruiting, as Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State men’s basketball Buckeyes are also making the recruiting headlines. This time, the Buckeyes made the cut for 2024 center Tyler McKinley (Branson, MO / Link Academy).

NEWS: 2024 four-star power forward Tyler McKinley tells me he’s down to seven schools.



Story: https://t.co/UeEc7uEBL2 pic.twitter.com/oeIWXLRJxM — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 15, 2023

Alongside Ohio State, McKinley also has Xavier, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Alabama and Tennessee in his top schools.

While McKinley currently plays basketball in Missouri, he originally hails from Cincinnati. Because of this the Buckeyes, Bearcats and Xavier all will look to play the home-state card in efforts to land him. He recently spoke with Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports on his top schools and had the following to say about the Buckeyes:

“They are the Buckeyes and it is a dream to go to that school with me being from Ohio. I talk to Jake Diebler. They are recruiting me to be a versatile forward and they want to get me to the next level.”

McKinley has yet to make a visit to any of his top schools, outside of an official visit to Cincinnati, but he told Jenkins that he is planning to take official visits with Ohio State and Virginia Tech. These visits seem to offer further insight into his top schools but the Buckeyes will need to continue recruiting McKinley at a high level if they are to steal him from his hometown.