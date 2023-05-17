Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: If we were in charge, OSU baseball would dominate, football would run more, Catfish Biff’s would return

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they cover Ohio State football, basketball, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

On this episode of “Hangout in the Holy Land,” Josh and Chuck take the reins, for better or for worse.

In keeping with LGHL’s weekly theme of “If I Was in Charge,” the hosts share changes and/or policies they would make if ever in a position of power at Ohio State. From the football team’s offensive playcalling to potentially bulldozing chain restaurants on campus, the guys cover an array of topics.

After starting out football-centric, the discussion takes a passionate turn toward Buckeye baseball. Chuck makes a plea to invest in Scarlet and Gray baseball and asks why OSU cannot or will not allocate more of its abundant resources to this potential sleeping giant.

The pod then goes somewhat off the rails when Josh demands a resurrection of Catfish Biff’s, but he brings the episode back to reality by suggesting J.T. Barrett’s return to Columbus.

