Buckeyes trending in the right direction for in-state star, while 2024 DB cuts Ohio State from short list

It wasn’t all that long ago that Ohio State saw their 2024 class really start to take off, landing multiple commitments from high-profile recruits just days between one another. Some buzz this week has led to the sentiment that another positive run for Ohio State is right around the corner. Doing all they can in the current and future classes, the Buckeyes are putting in the hours to keep their class among the nation’s best.

June is going to be a big time recruiting month for the staff. Much like March and April when Ohio State was able to play host to several of their top targets, and June will certainly present that opportunity again as many of those visitors and more will be back for official visits.

If the talk is true, the next month could be pretty fun for the Buckeyes and further boost their 2024 class as one of the premier groups in the country.

Scott trending in the right direction?

In-state Ohio products have been a priority for Ohio State to keep at home. Regardless of the year, the Buckeyes look to bring in their best in-state players and though the quantity can fluctuate, the goal remains the same. In this 2024 class, the coaching staff knows they have a task to keep not one, but two of the better cornerbacks in the country at home with their commitments. That being said, the recruitments of Aaron Scott and Bryce West, while positive most of the time, doesn’t mean they’re automatically Ohio State commits to be.

In fact, the last few weeks Scott has been a heavy discussion piece as Michigan has been linked to his recruitment. Not that he’s a Michigan lean, there’s been some uneasiness for Ohio State fans. Seeing Cincinnati, Ohio running back Jordan Marshall committing to Michigan doesn’t hurt so bad anymore, but to think you could lose as high profile of a guy like Scott, who plays a critical position for that matter, is just something fans don’t want to think about.

The good news, Scott hasn’t committed anywhere yet, and while there did seem to be some real Michigan vibes around his recruitment for the better part of two weeks, that buzz has died down a little bit. Yesterday was another step in the right direction for Ohio State, as Chad Simmons of On3 logged his expert pick for the Buckeyes to wind up winning the commitment of Scott when all is said and done.

The equivalent to the 247Sports Crystal Ball, any pick isn’t a sure thing, but it always helps shed some light into the leader of that specific recruitment and where things are trending. The Buckeyes know they need to continue working on this front, and certainly will keep doing so. Selling what Ohio State can do for him both during and after football is one piece. Selling the NIL aspects, development, roster management, and staying home will also be included, but the key piece at the end of the day is relationships and comfort for how Scott feels with this staff.

The No. 60 player nationally, Scott is the seventh-best corner in the class and the second ranked player in Ohio per the 247Sports Composite. Keeping him home with Bryce West by his side would be one of the better cornerback tandems in the country, and with both being from Ohio, it just makes their recruitments that much more important. Especially when the suitors lurking around are your biggest rival, who the Buckeyes need to beat head-to-head this year without a doubt.

On3 Director of Recruiting @ChadSimmons_ has logged an expert prediction in favor of Ohio State to land elite CB Aaron Scott Jr.



He ranks as a top-15 recruit in the 2024 On300



Intel (On3+): https://t.co/jFkgBSU22y pic.twitter.com/fI4SKgkOvJ — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 17, 2023

Quick Hits

Sticking right with the cornerback position, Charles Lester III was a headline on Wednesday as he released some of his upcoming visit plans for the summer months. The No. 15 player nationally, Lester is the second best corner in the 2024 cycle per the 247Sports Composite, and has eliminated Ohio State from contention for his services.

Sticking with only three schools now, there was an official visit scheduled to Columbus to see Ohio State for Lester, but his mind has since been changed. Focusing on Georgia, Florida State, and Alabama, the Florida native also has plans to see Colorado, but saying he’s down to just three of the four programs makes you think further trimming of visit plans could be coming.

At any rate, Ohio State is still in solid position with many of their top targets at the position with the two already previously mentioned being the main two worth noting. Lester was always pegged as a Florida State lean anyway, so the Buckeyes didn’t seem to be near the top of the list at any point.