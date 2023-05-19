Buckeyes offer 2025 defensive lineman, top targets locking down summer visit plans

Ohio State is going to really focus this summer on building their defensive class in the current 2024 cycle. While that remains one of the top recruiting priorities for the staff, the future classes also require plenty of attention, and Thursday proved that to be the case as a new offer went out to a defensive lineman.

This new target is already currently committed to Notre Dame after his recent pledge just last month to the Irish. On the receiving end, Florida native Davion Dixon took to Twitter to share the latest update in his recruitment that the Buckeyes were now in the mix. The No. 321 player nationally, Dixon is also the 32nd best player at his position per the 247Sports Composite.

As mentioned, Dixon is currently committed elsewhere, but being a high school sophomore, there’s plenty of time for schools to stay in his ear and try to sway him elsewhere. The Buckeyes have been able to fend off Notre Dame before, and it looks as if this might be another recruitment where they try once again to swing around their weight as one of the premier programs in the Midwest.

At 20 offers to his name, Dixon’s four-star grade checks out. Schools such as Georgia, Florida, Penn State, Auburn, and several more have taken notice of all that he brings to the table, and now Ohio State, while later than the others, is also shooting their shot. His commitment status is still pretty fresh, but if the staff can somehow get him to campus for a visit during the summer months, that shows the door is still open.

Without a visit, this would be a recruitment that looks to stay in favor of Notre Dame. At any rate, Larry Johnson is getting to work on this one.

Thank you @R2X_Rushmen1 for taking your time to evaluate me and offer me the opportunity to continue my education and play for @OhioStateFB. @ryandaytime and @OhioStAthletics thank you. Humbled. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/eNNGDsZuS7 — Davion Dixon (@DavionDixon60) May 18, 2023

Five-star target has summer visit plans finalized

This summer is shaping up to be a big one for the Buckeyes and their recruiting efforts. Much like the spring practice season, the summer months will allow several top targets to check out campus, and the staff tends to do pretty well when it comes to hosting their top priority recruits. Showing them all the program has to offer has typically ended fairly well for Ryan Day and his crew, and in just a few short weeks they’ll look to continue their success for building the rest of the 2024 class and beyond.

One of the premier guests that will be on site in June, five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott has his summer pretty much laid out in front of him, and the Buckeyes are right now getting another chance to show him why Columbus is the best fit for him. Set to arrive June 23 and staying through the 25th, this visit for Scott is the last one scheduled, with Georgia, Michigan, and Miami set to host him before. In recruiting, you tend to want to have the last visit so your program is fresh in their memory, and at least now it looks like that’s an advantage for the Buckeyes.

The No. 13 player nationally, Scott is the third best player at his position and the top prospect in Illinois for the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite. What would be the crown jewel for any class, Johnson will have several opportunities in the next few weeks to leave a lasting impression. With how the 2023 class went, this current cycle could use some big wins.

Quick Hits

Chugging right along with more visit news, there may not be a more impressive target than five-star athlete, KJ Bolden. The No. 9 player nationally, Bolden is the top ranked safety in the country and the second best Georgia native in the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite.

Set to visit Ohio State June 16-18, Bolden has his five officials scheduled for Clemson, Georgia, Auburn, and Alabama in addition to seeing the Buckeyes. Another player who would be an incredible addition to this 2024 haul, Perry Eliano will do his best to make Ohio State stand out, but pulling this elite talent isn’t going to be easy.

Linebacker has been a common theme as of late, with Ohio State really doing their due diligence in the evaluation process. Offering multiple players in the 2025 cycle, the Buckeyes are showing they have a plan to really reload the position group. In the current cycle, the top targets have already emerged, and many are keeping Ohio State atop of their list.

Making the cut for Nicholas Rodriguez on Thursday, Ohio State is one of six programs still in it for the Florida native. LSU, Tennessee, Louisville, West Virginia, and Miami round out the rest of group for the No. 597 player nationally per the 247Sports Composite. Needing at least two at the position, it will be interesting to see who Ohio State really prioritizes down the stretch.