Buck Off Podcast: Recruiting roundup on defensive backs, B1G QB outlook, and if we were in charge

From now until preseason camp starts in August, Land-Grant Holy Land will be writing articles around a different theme every week. This week is all about what we would do if we were in charge of our favorite position group, team, conference, or sport. You can catch up on all of the Theme Week content here and all of our ”If I Was in Charge” articles here.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams to discuss the recent recruiting news on the defensive back front.

After a few new predictions rolled in for a big time local defensive back, the internet obviously handled it well. This led to a wide discussion about Ohio State’s two main corner targets, and why the battles against Michigan in this are more important. Then we get into the Elite 11 battle as well as Notre Dame being awful at recruiting.

Then we get into the Big Ten quarterback situations and rank them from bad to good with ‘need to see’ in the middle. We rate every quarterback situation from Illinois to Wisconsin, and there are definitely some disagreements here.

To close out the show, we finish with our final thoughts on the NCAA video game, NIL plans and the failures of southern education.

Connect with the Show:

Twitter: @BuckOffPod

Connect with Chris Renne:

Twitter: @ChrisRenneCFB

Connect with Jordan Williams

Twitter: @JordanW330