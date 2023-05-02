Ohio State makes cut for four-star OT

Ohio State’s football team had a successful weekend, as six former Buckeyes were drafted to continue their football careers at the highest level. Several other Buckeyes also signed after the NFL Draft as undrafted free agents.

The NFL Draft has been kind to Ohio State as of late, and the program’s success at developing talent was once again on full display. This exposure is a great recruiting tool for the Buckeyes, and it is one they will certainly tout.

Ohio State also made headlines this weekend as the team earned multiple commitments, who hope to have the same success in Columbus as the six former Buckeyes now moving on to the NFL. However, the headlines didn’t stop there as Ohio State also saw progress made for prospects they are actively recruiting.

2024 four-star OT has Ohio State as a top school

With spring practice over for Ohio State and the college football landscape, we enter the time of the year where recruits are able to start narrowing down their list of suitors to schools they are most interested in. Ohio State seemingly is included on one of these lists daily, and this held true on Sunday as 2024 four-star offensive tackle Jameson Riggs (Hiram, GA / Hiram) included the Buckeyes on his newest top schools list.

Extremely blessed to be in this position, thank you to everyone along the way! Final 10! #GoHornets pic.twitter.com/T8ofEFmoOE — Jameson Riggs (@RiggsJameson) April 30, 2023

Narrowing down a list of more than 30 scholarship offers, Riggs recently released a top-10 list consisting of Ohio State, Georgia Tech, Clemson, LSU, Auburn, Duke, USC, Tennessee, Penn State and Vanderbilt.

Riggs visited with Ohio State this spring after receiving a scholarship offer from the Buckeyes in January. If the interest remains mutual between Riggs and Ohio State, expect the Buckeyes to try and get him back on campus this summer when the team begins summer camps.

Ohio State’s 2024 class has been offensively driven to date, with the Buckeyes already holding commitments from four offensive linemen. The Buckeyes will certainly look to add a high-level prospect to finish off this haul, but they will also be looking for more depth up front after losing multiple starters on the line this off-season. Because of this, Riggs would make for an excellent addition to this class.

Riggs is viewed as a four-star prospect by 247Sports and they have him as the No. 20 OT. They also see him as the No. 32 prospect out of Georgia.

Transfer safety target has OSU as top school

Ohio State has earned commitments from three transfers at defensive back this offseason. However, the team could be looking to make that four. Former UAB safety Jaylen Key released a top six on Sunday and included the Buckeyes.

Alongside Ohio State, Key included Florida State, UNC, Alabama, Oregon and Ole Miss in his top six schools.

Ohio State is relatively new players in Key’s transfer recruitment, and he has not yet been able to visit. There are talks of Key making a trip to Columbus in the coming weeks and this will be necessary for Ohio State if they are going to earn his commitment. Key has already made visits with Alabama and Ole Miss and has visits scheduled for Florida State and Oregon.

Key played in 13 games last season as a redshirt junior and racked up 60 total tackles (4.5 for loss), one sack, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. He has received interest from plenty of power five teams and would immediately fight for playing time this year if he were to choose the Buckeyes.

Ohio State dishes out four scholarship offers

Ohio state also dished out multiple scholarship offers this weekend. Below are the recruits that Ohio State presented with an official scholarship offer:

Class: 2025

Hometown: Katy, TX / Paetow

Size: 5-foot-10, 165 pounds

Class: 2025

Hometown: DeSoto, TX / DeSoto

Size: 5-foot-10, 190 pounds

I Am Honored And Blessed To Receive An Offer From Ohio State University ❤️ @CoachTonyAlford @CoachSweeny @FootballDesoto pic.twitter.com/mP4u1usRoY — Tiger Riden (@riden_jr) April 30, 2023

Class: 2025

Hometown: Rabun Gap, GA / Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School

Size: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds

Class: 2026

Hometown: Orange, CA / Orange Lutheran

Size: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds